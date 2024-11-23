Our expert offers his Manchester City vs Tottenham bet builder tips for today’s clash, with Bernardo Silva set to shine against Spurs.

Tottenham will be feeling significantly better about their trip to the Etihad this weekend, having knocked City out of the League Cup at the end of October. But City are likely now out for revenge, and with the Citizens behind them will take back their pride

Manchester City vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tips

Man City to Win & BTTS @7/6 with Paddy Power

Bernardo Silva to Score or Assist @13/10 with Paddy Power

Josko Gvardiol 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with Paddy Power

Total Odds: 8.2/1 with Paddy Power

City Cracking Back

The loss to Spurs in the EFL kickstarted one of the worst runs City have endured in some time now, as they have lost four games on the bounce often to much lesser opposition.

City will not only be looking to regain some pride, but also attempt to revitalise their title charge post international break, currently five points adrift, as another loss would prove catastrophic.

For all Spurs' excellence in their cup victory it has been perhaps even more embarrassing for them lately, losing to Galatasaray and then Ipswich, something that should only embolden City’s hopes.

Pep Guardiola’s outfit know their title bid cannot survive another loss, and as so often before they will turn up in a pinch, but it is unlikely to be as consummate as they may hope.

The Citizens have been conceding with alarming regularity, and against a Spurs side with goals in them, bagging in all, bar two, this term. Tottenham have equally scored against City in seven of their last eight meetings.

City cannot afford to lose, and with Spurs recent downturn, expect the Sky Blue outfit to smell blood in the water, even if they end up getting cut themselves

Manchester City vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tip 1: Man City to Win & BTTS @7/6 with Paddy Power

Silva Standing at Conductor

It will have been tough for City to lose their defensive midfield stalwart in Rodri, but for all their differences Bernardo Silva seems to be filling the role remarkably well.

So far he ranks first in the side for chances created with five, and first in assists with three.

The tricky Portuguese midfielder has proven capable of turning his hand to anything when attacking the goal.

Some rest over the international break is set to bring the midfielder back refreshed, revitalised and ready to cause Spurs some trouble.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tip 2: Bernardo Silva to Score or Assist @13/10 with Paddy Power

Josko Jumping at the Chance

Gvardiol turned up in a big way for City last term, as even from RB the Croatian seemed to have a penchant for goals.

Perhaps surprising for a defender, but he has been scoring with regularity of late, and a goal for Croatia in his last outing will give him the confidence needed to try his luck in this one.

He has been averaging 1.5 shots per game for City this term, and buoyed by his recent goal will surely target the goal even more.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tip 3: Josko Gvardiol 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with Paddy Power