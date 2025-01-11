Our football expert offers his Manchester City vs Salford predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday's 17:45 FA Cup Third Round tie (11/1/2025).

Salford’s reward for reaching the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history is a daunting trip to Manchester City, who have lifted the trophy on seven occasions.

City are not currently at their best, but there is a gulf between the Premier League champions and their League Two visitors, which cannot be understated, and the Ammies look set for a tough time against their local rivals.

Manchester City vs Salford Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and over 4.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

James McAtee anytime goalscorer @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Curtis Tilt to be booked @ 11/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

City can cut loose again

City’s 4-1 rout of West Ham last weekend marked just their third win in 15 games, with Pep Guardiola’s side in an uncharacteristically poor spell of form which includes nine defeats.

That may have some optimistic Salford fans - especially those with links to City’s rivals, Manchester United - dreaming of the magic of the FA Cup to strike at the Etihad but, unfortunately, it is hard to envisage a shock in this clash.

Guardiola has a tendency to overthink things at times and overcomplicate his tactics in big games but he rarely has that issue against lesser sides, with City winning their last five FA Cup matches against lower-tier opposition by an aggregate score of 23-2.

There is a chance Salford could help bring up a high-scoring tally, given City have managed just two clean sheets in their last 15 games, but the hosts are still fancied to prevail in this goalfest.

Manchester City vs Salford Tip 1: Manchester City to win and over 4.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

McAtee may make the most of his chances

While Guardiola may be reluctant to rotate too much given his side’s struggles of late, James McAtee is one of City’s fringe players who could be handed a start on Saturday.

The youngster impressed against Leicester two weeks ago and his performance was talked up by Guardiola, hinting that extended minutes may be in store for McAtee soon.

The midfielder has already scored in the Champions League this term despite playing just 73 minutes of European football and he is fancied to make the most of any chance he is given against League Two Salford.

Manchester City vs Salford Tip 2: James McAtee anytime goalscorer @ 6/4 with bet365

Tilt set for a tough time

City may have struggled recently, but Erling Haaland has remained his potent and threatening self, netting a respectable seven goals in his side’s miserable last 15 games.

His pace and ability to terrorise centre-backs was on full show as he netted a brace against West Ham last weekend and Curtis Tilt could be the latest defender to struggle against the powerful Norwegian.

The Salford captain has been brilliant this season, but he is 33 years old and may lack the pace to keep up with Haaland, which could lead to a seventh yellow card of the campaign for Tilt.

Manchester City vs Salford Tip 3: Curtis Tilt to be booked @ 11/5 with bet365