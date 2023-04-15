Manchester City vs Leicester City Predictions: Tips and Odds for Premier League Showdown

Goal brings you the latest Manchester City vs Leicester City predictions, tips and odds ahead of Saturday's late kick off.

With repercussions at the top and bottom of the Premier League table, all eyes will be on Saturday’s late kick-off as Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

A win for Man City would see them narrow the gap on frontrunners Arsenal to three points, while a shock victory for Leicester would be an outstanding start for new boss Dean Smith and his coaching team.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Betting Tips:

Man City to win and over 3.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Julian Alvarez to score anytime @ 5/6 with bet365

James Maddison to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Man City can run riot against hapless Foxes

With a nine-game winning run in all competitions, including a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich last time out, Man City are one of the form teams in Europe right now.

A demolition job on the Bundesliga giants in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg in midweek was a real statement from Pep Guardiola’s side.

City will be determined to pile the pressure on Premier League frontrunners Arsenal by narrowing the gap on the Gunners on Saturday.

Games between Man City and Leicester have tended to be high-scoring affairs at the Etihad Stadium, with 20 goals scored over the last three encounters in Manchester.

Expect another high-scoring game this weekend, with City to come out on top against a Leicester side that are without a win in their last eight Premier League games.

Man City vs Leicester Bet 1: Man City to win and over 3.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Alvarez worth backing in scorer market

With Man City also having one eye on their second leg against Bayern next week in Munich, some key players could see their game time managed this weekend at the Etihad.

One of those players could well be Erling Haaland, and fellow striker Julian Alvarez could see his minutes increased on Saturday.

The Argentine has delivered when called upon in his first season in the English top flight, scoring seven Premier League goals with just seven starts in the competition.

Alvarez has adapted well to City’s style of play and can add to his tally this weekend against a Leicester defence that has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League games.

Man City vs Leicester Bet 2: Julian Alvarez to score anytime @ 5/6 with bet365

Maddison can add to considerable booking tally

It has been a frustrating season for many Leicester players, and James Maddison is certainly no exception.

That has been reflected in the number of Premier League bookings the attacking midfielder has attained this season.

No player for the East Midlands outfit has more than Maddison’s eight yellow cards in the league this term, and the 26-year-old is well priced to add to his tally on what is expected to be another tough evening for his side.

Man City vs Leicester Bet 3: James Maddison to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365