Get three Man City vs Fulham predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before their 15:00 Premier League clash (3/10/24).

Manchester City have been far from their top form of late, as dropping points in consecutive weeks has seen them fall to second in the table, to be level on points with rivals Arsenal.

However, a chance to get back to their winning ways presents itself this Saturday afternoon, as they welcome Fulham to the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Over 1.5 Man City Goals in 1st Half @15/8 with bet365

Over 10 Corners @4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 1.5 Man City Cards @10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

1st Half Heroes

Man City have been having their way with some of the lesser sides in the leagues particularly at home this term, with their dominance seemingly evident from the first minute.

This allows them to rack up the score in the 1st half, then able to crack on, or rest on their laurels from there on out.

As such the majority of their goals have been scored in the first half, as 10 of their 15 goals to this point have been scored in the opening period of matches.

Something that holds even truer when facing the supposed lesser sides in the leagues, putting two past Ipswich, West Ham and Brentford in the 1st half.

Fulham have proven a decent side, but are yet to face a side with the calibre of City, particularly not on the road, as the Citizens will put them to the sword early.

Man City vs Fulham Tip 1: Over 1.5 Man City Goals in 1st Half @15/8 with bet365

Cottagers Love Conceding Corners

Fulham have been on one hell of a run, undefeated in their last five, yet this is not the trend we are looking at, as the corner rates in their away matches give us a great angle in this one.

So much so, that every single one of their games on the road has seen 11 or more corners racked up, and in City’s backyard this is more than feasible.

The Sky Blue outfit are known for their dominance and are more than capable of racking up a tonne of corners.

With the Cottagers then helping out with the line as well, it is not a reach to expect more than ten corners in this match.

Man City vs Fulham Tip 2: Over 10 Corners @4/5 with bet365

Citizens Cracking Back

City have been far from their circumspect selves of late, and this is never more evident than in how many cards they have racked up on the season.

Such that they have received two or more bookings in every single league game to this point, regardless of their opposition or where they are playing.

Fulham have proven extremely combative in the opening weeks as well, something that could draw City into a rough and tumble match, as they have done so often before.

Cards are never a bad outlook in a match, and with City needing just the two for the line, it looks like a great option in this one.

Man City vs Fulham Tip 3: Over 1.5 Man City Cards @10/11 with bet365