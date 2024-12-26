Our football expert offers his Man City vs Everton predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s Premier League clash, at 12:30 (26/12/2024).

Manchester City slumped to yet another defeat when losing 2-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday and the Citizens will be hoping for a positive response when Everton come calling at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Everton Betting Tips

Guardiola struggling to find the answers

It’s now only one victory in 12 matches for Manchester City and the struggling champions were blown away by Aston Villa last weekend.

The Citizens have lost to Tottenham, Sporting, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Brighton amongst others on their poor run, while being held to draws by Crystal Palace and Feyenoord, and it’s extremely worrying times for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City have scored only 15 goals in their last 14 games while allowing 27 at the other end and it’s not that easy to see how the Citizens can get back on track.

Of course, the champions have a class edge on Everton, but Rodri is still out injured, Kevin de Bruyne has been struggling for fitness, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have been miles off their best and Erling Haaland has scored only one goal in his last six matches.

The Toffees have held title-chasing Arsenal and Chelsea to goalless draws in their last two Premier League matches and Sean Dyche’s men may be able to repeat the trick against City.

Toffees could prove sticky opponents

Arsenal had scored 18 goals in their six matches leading up to their clash with Everton, but the Toffees stood firm and prevented the Gunners from hitting the target.

Chelsea had found their net on 22 occasions in the six games prior to last weekend’s clash with Everton, but once again Dyche’s men kept the Blues at bay.

Manchester City have notched only 15 times in their last 14 games and they may struggle to break down a resolute Everton defence.

On the other hand, Dyche’s side have scored only five goals in their last seven eight games and backing one or both teams not to score looks a strong play at the Etihad.

Coleman heading for trouble

Veteran full-back Ashley Young will miss Everton’s trip to the Etihad, meaning Seamus Coleman may make only his fourth appearance of the season and the right-back may draw the attention of the referee.

The 36-year-old is certainly past his peak and some serious injuries have left Coleman as only a back-up player at Goodison Park.

City have been struggling, but they should at least have their fair share of possession in wide areas and the Irish full-back could come under severe pressure.

