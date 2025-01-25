Get three Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 17:30 Premier League clash (25/1/2025).

Manchester City suffered Champions League disappointment against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but they can lift themselves back into the Premier League top four with a win over Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Phil Foden to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Moises Caicedo to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

City back with a bang in the league

Manchester City and Chelsea would both like to be giving leaders Liverpool a better run for their money in the Premier League title race, and it is the champions who could occupy a top-four spot after their Etihad meeting on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side still have work to do to make the playoffs in the Champions League after their 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, but their league form has improved since their pre-Christmas slump.

They may have dropped two points in their last two Premier League outings but recent results have included a 4-1 home win over West Ham and last week’s 6-0 victory at Ipswich, which should help to steady the boat.

Chelsea, who are two points ahead of the Citizens, ended a run of six games without a win by beating Wolves 3-1 on Monday, but they may not come out on top here against a team who have rediscovered their rhythm.

City have kept only two clean sheets in 11 league home games while Chelsea have only failed to score in just three of their last 22 on the road, so a home win with both teams scoring looks the way to go.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Tip 1: Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Foden finally making a big impact

City hotshot Erling Haaland looked to have been hibernating but has scored four goals in his last four games, so plenty of punters are likely to get on the Norwegian to boost his 17-goal tally against Enzo Maresca’s side.

However, England’s Phil Foden could provide some greater anytime-goalscorer value after breaking his seasonal league duck on December 21.

Foden was on the board in the win over the Hammers, scored both City goals in the 2-2 draw at Brentford and also bagged a brace in the Portman Road romp, so his confidence should be sky high.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Tip 2: Phil Foden to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365

Caicedo primed to be handed sixth booking

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo picked up his fifth booking of the season in the win over Wolves, but the threshold for a suspension has now passed, so he could remain in the thick of the action.

The Ecuadorian has committed 45 Premier League fouls this season - only Joao Gomes of Wolves has been penalised more - and it would not be a surprise if he added a further caution to his tally in what looks set to be an intensive battle in the middle of the pitch.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Tip 3: Moises Caicedo to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365