Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: City to clinch success at Wembley

Our expert offers up his best Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, with Pep Guardiola's side tipped to win an entertaining affair.

The curtain-raiser to the new domestic season will take place at Wembley Stadium on

Sunday, as Manchester City face Arsenal in the Community Shield.

City will be contesting the season-opener for the fifth time in six seasons after they claimed

Premier League and FA Cup glory last term, part of an historic treble for Pep Guardiola’s side as they also triumphed in the Champions League for the first time.

Arsenal pushed City all the way for the Premier League title during 2022/23, eventually

finishing runners-up, and Mikel Arteta’s team will be hoping to get the better of the Citizens as they look to lay down a marker for the new campaign.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Man City to win & both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Julian Alvarez to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365

Eddie Nketiah to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

City to win entertaining curtain-raiser

City were the dominant force both domestically and in Europe last season, although one

trophy they missed out on was the Community Shield, as they lost last season’s curtain-raiser 3-1 to Liverpool.

Guardiola’s side have lost the last two Community Shields - they also went down to

Leicester in 2021 - but they should be confident of getting the better of an Arsenal side they

have something of a hoodoo over.

The Citizens have won the last eight meetings between the two teams, including doing the

Premier League double over the Gunners last season, a pair of results that went a long way

to steering the title race in their favour.

Arsenal scored in both of those league defeats and the Gunners will expect to find the net at Wembley, but they may come up short in denying City the first piece of silverware of the new season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Tip 1: Man City to win & both teams to score @ 9/4 with

Bet365

Alvarez to deliver for City

A lot of Arsenal’s attention will doubtless be focused on stopping City striker Erling Haaland,

who struck a remarkable 52 goals in 53 games last season in all competitions.

Haaland will expect to start Sunday’s match, with Julian Alvarez probably starting on the sidelines. But that may not stop the Argentina international having an impact - he

struck 17 goals in his debut season for City last term.

The first of those 17 goals came in last season’s Community Shield, when Alvarez was

introduced as a substitute, and he could well be a contender to net on Sunday against what

could be a tiring Arsenal defence.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365

Nketiah to step up in Jesus’ absence

Arsenal’s cause has not been helped by the news that Gabriel Jesus will miss the match

after undergoing minor knee surgery, while fellow forward Folarin Balogun is considered a

doubt due to a foot issue.

That is likely to leave Eddie Nketiah leading the line at Wembley and he will fancy his

chances of getting on the scoresheet after he netted six goals at the turn of the year when

Jesus was last sidelined through injury.

Nektiah also notched in Arsenal’s most recent pre-season friendly against Monaco and he

will hope to take that form into Sunday’s match.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Tip 3: Eddie Nketiah to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365