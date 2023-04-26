Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of the biggest Premier League game of the season

Goal brings you the latest Man City vs Arsenal betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Wednesday's 20:00 Premier League match on BT Sport 1

Arsenal have enjoyed a magnificent season in the Premier League but the long-time leaders will need to dig deep if they are to upset title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners' dramatic draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton have eroded their advantage at the top of the table and treble-chasing champions City are aiming for an eighth straight home win over Arsenal.

Man City vs Arsenal Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester City to win & over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Jack Grealish anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

Oleksandr Zinchenko to be first player booked @ 16/1 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Defensive lapses leave Gunners vulnerable against title rivals

Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash will go a long way towards determining the winners of this season's Premier League but, despite the significance of the fixture, it is unlikely to be cagey.

City need to win to take control of the title race and they will be encouraged by Arsenal's defensive lapses in last week's chaotic 3-3 draw with struggling Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are still missing injured centre-back William Saliba, a key part of their success this season, and nine of their last 11 Premier League matches have produced over 3.5 goals.

That sequence dates back to February's 3-1 loss to City at the Emirates, Arsenal's only home league defeat of the campaign, and another high-scoring defeat could be on the cards for Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal have kept only three clean sheets in their last 17 games in all competitions, against Leicester, Everton and Fulham, and they face a rampant City side who have beaten RB Leipzig 7-0, Burnley 6-0, Liverpool 4-1, Bayern Munich 3-0 and Leicester 3-1 in their last five home matches.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Bet 1: Manchester City to win & over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

City winger primed to punish Arsenal once again

February's Premier League meeting in north London was finely poised at 1-1 until Jack Grealish gave Manchester City the lead in the 72nd minute and the England international comes into the rematch with Arsenal in fine form.

Grealish has impressed on the left flank, scoring in two of his last three league appearances against Liverpool and Southampton, and he will be looking to add to his tally against a leaky Arsenal defence.

His importance to City's treble hopes is underlined by the fact that he was the first player substituted by Pep Guardiola once the Citizens had gone 3-0 up in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United and he poses a major threat to the Gunners.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Bet 2: Jack Grealish anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

Zinchenko may struggle to stay out of trouble on Etihad return

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko has had a difficult time recently and, as a former Manchester City player, he will not be lacking in motivation on Wednesday night.

Zinchenko was at fault for Liverpool's equaliser at Anfield before missing the draw at West Ham through injury and picking up a first-half booking against Southampton last Friday.

That was the Ukraine international's fifth yellow card of 2023, including one in January's FA Cup defeat away to City, and he is worth a small bet to be the first player cautioned on his return to the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Bet 3: Oleksandr Zinchenko to be first player booked @ 16/1 with bet365