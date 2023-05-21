Manchester City v Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/1 first goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Man City vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips with in form first goalscorer, result and shots tipped

Chelsea are the next poor souls to have to face the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut that is Manchester City, who could wrap up the Premier League title at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 16:00 on Sky.

Man City v Chelsea Betting Tips

Man City to win to nil @ evens with bet365

Riyad Mahrez first goalscorer @ 6/1 with bet365

Raheem Sterling over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/4 with bet365

A 16th straight home win in all competitions for the Citizens, or should Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will see Pep Guardiola’s side become only the second team in the Premier League era to win three successive league titles.

Chelsea head to the Etihad Stadium eager to see the back of this season after a run of one win from the last 11 games and having lost 10 of their last 15 away assignments.

City too slick for Blues

A run of 11 straight Premier League wins has left City on the precipice of a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons and the first part of a potential treble.

With the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come in June, Pep Guardiola will no doubt be keen to get the league put to bed with two games to spare.

City have already beaten Chelsea three times this season with very little fuss in the majority of those games, recording three wins and three clean sheets in the league, FA Cup and EFL Cup encounters.

They’ve shut out the Blues in each of the last five meetings and have kept nine clean sheets during their ongoing run of 15 successive home wins.

Chelsea have shown a bit more life going forward in recent outings, netting three in their last away game at Bournemouth. However, City are several levels above the Cherries and the Blues may return to their goal-shy ways having failed to score in half of their eight games under interim boss Frank Lampard.

Man City v Chelsea Bet 1: Man City to win to nil @ evens with bet365

Mahrez can keep up goal-scoring run

Guardiola is likely to make changes after City’s stunning win over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday with Riyad Mahrez waiting in the wings.

Mahrez has been Chelsea’s chief tormentor in meetings between the two sides this season, scoring in all three previous encounters, including a brace in City’s 4-0 FA Cup win in January.

The Algerian hasn’t found the net since scoring a hat-trick in the FA Cup semi-final win over Sheffield United in April, but has still been heavily involved in City’s attacking play of late, registering five assists in his last four league outings.

Mahrez has 15 goals to his name this season and could add to his tally against one of his favourite opponents.

Man City v Chelsea Bet 2: Riyad Mahrez first goalscorer @ 6/1 with bet365

Sterling to try his luck on old stomping ground

Raheem Sterling’s switch from City to Chelsea last summer has yet to pay dividends for either his new club or Sterling.

The England international looks likely to miss out on being part of a treble-winning City team having swapped the Etihad for mid-table mediocrity at Stamford Bridge.

He’ll no doubt be keen to make a positive impression on his return to Manchester and arrives off the back of scoring a brace against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Sterling had five shots in that game - a season-high - and could figure prominently again in Chelsea’s gameplan on Sunday.

Man City v Chelsea Bet 3: Raheem Sterling over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/4 with bet365