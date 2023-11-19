Man Utd W vs Man City W Predictions and Betting Tips: United to turn the tables in WSL Clash

Our women’s football betting expert offers his Man Utd W vs Man City W predictions and betting tips ahead of this weekend's clash at Old Trafford.

The WSL Manchester derby is set for this Sunday as United host City at Old Trafford. United will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the league, whilst City are hoping to get back to winning ways, losing two on the bounce recently.

Man Utd W vs Man City W Betting Tips

Man Utd to Win @7/4 with bet365

Over 1 Man Utd Goal @11/8 with bet365

Rachel Williams to Score @21/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester turning Red

The age old adage of Manchster being red has fallen off in recent times, yet at least the women’s side could pick up the torch, one dropped by the men of late.

United are undefeated on the season to this point winning three and drawin three, as City have fallen off in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have won two of the last three clashes between the two sides, playing at home, and will be looking to capitalise upon an impressive 5-0 win at home against West Ham last time out.

City looked impressive yet faltered to both Arsenal and Brighton, away and at home respectively as their form may not be as strong as many people perceive.

Look for United to take the bit between the teeth and trample over City as much bad blood still remains between the sides.

Man Utd W vs Man City W Tip 1: Man Utd to Win @7/4 with bet365

Form indicative of United scoring

Man U have only failed to hit the over one goal line once this season, as they have scored two or more goals in five of their six games this year.

At home in Old Trafford United fans should turn out for their ladies and buy them a big victory over their bitter rivals, with more than a few goals to their name.

Man Utd W vs Man City W Tip 2: Over 1 Man Utd Goal @11/8 with bet365

Wonderful Williams

Rachel Williams has impressed this year for United bagging four goals in the first six games, and being the clubs top goalscorer.

This has included scoring three her last three, coming off the bench in all.

These recent efforts should be enough to see her included on the starting XI as they will need to score more than a few to ensure all three points go their way.

Even should she not start, coming off the bench she has been lethal and could well strike from here also.

Man Utd W vs Man City W Tip 3: Rachel Williams to Score @21/10 with bet365