Man Utd vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Visitors to Hammer home woes

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs West Ham betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Manchester United left it late to claim three points at Wolves on Thursday in a 4-3 thriller at Molineux, but they will not be able to take anything for granted when they entertain West Ham.

The Hammers drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in midweek and have lost just one of their last 11 league matches, so they will fancy their chances of upsetting the odds at Old Trafford

Hammers should be full of hope

Manchester United have eight points to make up on the top four in the Premier League and the Red Devils continue to live on the edge as they needed a Kobbie Mainoo goal seven minutes into injury time to give them a win at Wolves on Thursday.

It would have been a dagger blow to have failed to win after going into the final five minutes with a 3-1 lead, but that was only their second win in seven league matches, with the other being a 3-2 success over Aston Villa when they came back from a two-goal deficit.

They have conceded at least twice in six of those matches, including a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on December 23, and they have ridden their luck in all six of their league home wins.

West Ham have lost just once in their last 11 league games and, having already won at Arsenal and Tottenham, they will head to manager David Moyes’s former club full of hope.

They can be supported on the double-chance market where an away victory or a draw will be a winning bet.

Man Utd vs West Ham Tip 1: Double Chance - West Ham or draw @ 5/4 with bet365

Luke could be a Shaw thing to go into the book

United defender Luke Shaw has had an injury-hit season and he could still be getting into the swing of things after playing his first Premier League game for five weeks in the 4-3 win at Molineux.

Despite his limited gametime, the England left-back has still picked up five bookings and four of those have come in his last five league outings for the Red Devils, including against West Ham just before Christmas when he committed four fouls at the London Stadium.

A similar performance at Old Trafford could find him in the notebook again, and odds of 12/5 that he will be shown a card look generous.

Man Utd vs West Ham Tip 2: Luke Shaw to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Red Devils are the corner kings

It seems logical to expect plenty of corners for Erik ten Hag’s side in Sunday’s clash as no Premier League team can eclipse Manchester United’s average of 8.64 per home match.

The match corner markets will also be of interest as only Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have conceded more flag-kicks at home but West Ham’s concession figure means that a strong bet can be had on the Red Devils’ tally.

The Hammers have conceded the third highest number of away corners in the league this season - an average of 7.64 per match - so it is worth supporting the home team to have at least seven in this weekend’s match.

Man Utd vs West Ham Tip 3: Over six Manchester United corners @ 5/6 with bet365