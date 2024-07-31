Man Utd vs Real Betis Predictions and Betting Tips: United Back on Top

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Real Betis predictions and betting tips ahead of their pre-season friendly this Thursday.

Manchester United continue their pre-season USA tour with a friendly against La LIga side Real Betis in San Diego, hoping to build on an encouraging performance in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Man Utd vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Ten Hag needs to see continued progress

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was handed a new contract after guiding the Red Devils to FA Cup glory last season, but he needs to hit the ground running when their campaign kicks off on August 17.

And it seems as if his pre-season is heading in the right direction, even though his team, much weakened by the absence of those involved in the closing stages of Euro 2024 and the Copa America, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in their most recent friendly.

Despite the loss, it was an encouraging show and they should have enough to see off Real Betis, who finished a disappointing seventh in La Liga last term.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team suffered a 1-0 loss to a makeshift Liverpool in their last outing and they could find Premier League opposition too strong for them once again.

Man Utd vs Real Betis Tip 1: Manchester United to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Good chance for Rashford to make his mark

While United’s performance against Arsenal was strong, one of the biggest disappointments for Ten Hag was seeing striker Rasmus Hojlund limp out of the action after scoring.

The Danish striker is unlikely to be risked in this one even if the injury proves a minor one, and that could provide a valuable opportunity for Marcus Rashford, who probably needs to prove himself more than any other Red Devils player this season.

The England forward could be moved into a central position and has looked sharp in recent friendlies, setting up Hojlund’s strike against the Gunners.

This should be his chance to impress and after some decent showings, he could find the net at the Snapdragon Stadium.

Man Utd vs Real Betis Tip 2: Marcus Rashford to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Betis could find the net

Betis also have just over two weeks before they start their league campaign, so it seems likely that the intensity of their efforts will continue to grow the nearer we get to kick-off.

They were unable to find the net against Liverpool, but the United defence is still a work in progress with Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw still missing after their summer international exploits.

The experienced central-defensive partnership of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire are likely to be tested, but with United’s superior ability in the final third, a 2-1 win for the Red Devils could be a decent correct-score bet.

Man Utd vs Real Betis Tip 3: Manchester United to win 2-1 @ 17/2 with bet365