Man Utd vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Competitive Contest on the Cards

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

There’s no bigger rivalry in the top flight than Manchester United against Liverpool, with 39 league titles won between the two clubs.

The Merseysiders have made the better start to this season, but United are unbeaten in their last three meetings with their rivals at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Both teams to score in the second half @ 11/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bruno Fernandes to receive a yellow card @ 12/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Salah can make United pay again

Injuries were a big factor in Mohamed Salah’s dip in form in the second half of last season, although he still racked up 18 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

The Egyptian star looks fresh in the early stages of this term and the change of manager looks to have also given him extra impetus.

Salah has scored two goals in the opening two games and is looking to improve on an already impressive record against United.

The 32-year-old scored at Old Trafford in both the league and FA Cup last season and he has bagged 14 times in the teams' last 11 competitive meetings.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 1: Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer @ 5/4 with bet365

Game to open up in second half

It’s worth noting that the majority of recent goals between these teams have come in the second half of matches.

The first 45 minutes between the rivals can often be cagey but their games start to open up after the break.

Three of last season’s four goals in this fixture came in the second half and even when Liverpool won 7-0 at Anfield in 2023, six of those strikes came after half-time.

United have scored both of their goals in the second half this season, while three of Liverpool’s four goals have come on the hour mark or after.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 2: Both teams to score in the second half @ 11/8 with bet365

Bruno a yellow-card candidate

There have been a lot of goals between these sides down the years, but there have also been plenty of cards handed out in this hard-fought rivalry.

There were four cautions issued in this match last season, eight bookings in the reverse fixture at Anfield and seven yellow cards in United’s 4-3 success in the FA Cup clash at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes was one of those to receive a caution in the cup tie and the Portuguese star was also shown yellow card in United’s 2-1 win in 2022.

United have averaged two cards per game so far this season, while Liverpool have picked up three bookings in their opening two league matches.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes to receive a yellow card @ 12/5 with bet365