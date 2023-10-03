Man Utd vs Galatasaray Predictions & Betting Tips: 15/8 tip in Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Galatasaray predictions and betting tips for Tuesday's Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be looking for a quick response to Saturday's defeat to Crystal Palace as they welcome Galatasaray to Old Trafford for Champions League Group A action on Tuesday.

Man Utd vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Over 3.5 Goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Bruno Fernandes to score any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Wilfried Zaha to have over 0.5 shots on target @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Manchester set for entertaining affair

Just when Manchester United appeared to be building some momentum with two victories in a row, a 1-0 home defeat, to Palace in the Premier League, has stopped them in their tracks and Erik ten Hag is once again in the spotlight.

The Red Devils switch their focus to European action on Tuesday as they go in search of their first points of the Champions League campaign, having lost their Group A opener 4-3 against Bayern Munich in Germany.

Galatasaray make the trip to the Theatre of Dreams looking to build on a 2-2 draw, picked up at home, to FC Copenhagen in Matchday One. The Turkish outfit have won three in a row since that share of the spoils and are on a 20-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Okan Buruk’s side are in phenomenal form and there are some that may fancy them to come away with the spoils, but Ten Hag will, no doubt, be demanding a response from United, thus making it difficult to back a winner with any confidence.

Therefore, it may prove prudent to go down the goals route and over 3.5, priced at 13/10, looks tempting given the attacking nature of both sides.

United have failed to score at home only once this season and over 3.5 goals has landed in two of their last three Premier League assignments at Old Trafford, while the same bet was successful in the defeat to Bayern in Europe.

As for Galatasaray, there have been more than three goals in all three of their away Champions League matches this season (qualifiers included) and another entertaining affair could be on the cards.

Man Utd vs Galatasaray Tip 1: Over 3.5 Goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Portuguese to open European account

Bruno Fernandes continues to prove as one of United’s most creative outlets as he is the club’s leading scorer in the Premier League this season with two goals.

The Portugal international has had 21 shots in the league - only Marcus Rashford (28) has attempted more for the Red Devils - with his tally of nine on target is unrivalled in the squad.

Should Sergio Reguilon return at left-back, that will enable Sofyan Amrabat to move into defensive midfield, therefore allowing Fernandes to push forward more and get into scoring positions.

Man Utd vs Galatasaray Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Former winger ready for return

Wilfried Zaha’s Man Utd career from 2013 to 2015 didn’t exactly go to plan and he will be eager to put on a show against one of his former employers when returning to Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast international left Palace for Galatasaray this summer and he notched his first goal for the Turkish side last time out in the 2-1 win over Ankaragucu.

With doubts over the fitness of Hakim Ziyech, Zaha could be handed a Champions League start and the 7/4 about him to have a shot on target is hard to ignore.

Man Utd vs Galatasaray Tip 3: Wilfried Zaha to have over 0.5 shots on target @ 7/4 with bet365