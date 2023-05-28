Man Utd vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Cottagers goalscorer Tipped for Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Man Utd vs Fulham predictions and betting tips with a result, goalscorer and corners tipped.

One of the biggest matchups on the last day of the season sees Manchester United take on Fulham at Old Trafford. With all the other major matches going on this could be a barnstormer in Manchester.

Man Utd vs Fulham Betting Tips

United till the end

Manchester United seem to have refound their form heading into the last few weeks of the season, after their blip, combined with a few losses in April.

They seem to have regrouped from their injury issues and rallied behind Erik Ten Hag. Unbeaten in their last five home games, winning their last four outings at Old Trafford, United look good to beat a Fulham team that is struggling for form.

This by no means it’ll be a United thrashing through, Fulham have been in impressive form all things considered netting at least one in all four of their last matches against the Red Devils.

This alongside all of Manchester's games have seen on average 2.58 goals per match, while Fulhams have seen 2.84.

All but one of their last four games, between these two, have seen less than 2.5 goals and this looks good value to be coming in once more.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 1: Man Utd to Win & 2.5+ Goals @20/21 with bet365

Mitrovic Is Back

Aleksandar Mitrovic is back from his ban and could spell trouble for United’s diminished back line, especially if United look to rotate in the last game of the season.

Mitro has already topped his highest scoring Premier League season and will look to kick on, having been out for the squad with a ban in recent times.

With top defender Lisandro Martinez out for the Red Devils, Mitrovic could look to capitalise upon this and net one or more against a shaky looking David De Gea.

Powerful in the air, and possessing more speed than Harry Maguire, who has been the bane of many United fans of late, Mitrovic looks good value for a goal.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 2: Mitrovic to Score @2/1 with bet365

Playing For Corners

Fulham boast an impressive set of corner statistics for the league so far and are being seriously undervalued by the bookmakers to achieve four or more corners.

Fulham on average get at least 4.84 corners per game, with their matches seeing around 10 per match.

Meanwhile, United gives up an average of 5.53 corners per match. And with their diminished defensive and goalkeeping capabilities, Fulham could be encouraged up the field and so increase their likelihood of getting some set pieces from the corner spot.

All of this should combine into a game with more than a few Cottagers corners and within a line set at four, with impressive odds, this should give some great value to bettors.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 3: Over 4 Fulham Corners @5/4