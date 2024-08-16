Man Utd vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: Cottagers can avoid defeat

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Fulham predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

United lifted the FA Cup last season but they finished eighth in the league - just 13 points superior to Fulham, who defeated them 2-1 in a February fixture at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Fulham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Industrious Cottagers may frustrate their hosts

Fulham snapped a four-game head-to-head losing sequence against Manchester United when goals from Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi sealed a 2-1 success in February this year and they have every chance of taking a point or three when facing the Red Devils in the opening match of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Londoners have been a consistent club over the last two seasons, finishing 10th in 2022-23 and 13th last term, and they are not intimidated by coming up against heavyweight opposition.

Aside from their triumph at the Theatre of Dreams, Fulham took four points off of Arsenal and they led 3-2 at Liverpool with 86 minutes expired until the outcome was changed by late strikes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United must be prepared for a tough game and they are hampered by injuries, with new signing Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojland expected to be among the absentees.

Erik ten Hag’s side had a mixed pre-season, concluding with a penalty shootout loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield, and they look well worth opposing at odds-on prices.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 1: Fulham or draw double chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Pereira primed to make his mark

Attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira has been one of the key players behind Fulham’s consolidation at a Premier League club and he can play a vital role in securing the Londoners a positive result at Old Trafford.

Pereira made his professional debut as a Manchester United player back in August 2014 and went on to make 45 Premier League appearances for the club.

However, he has become a more consistent player in Fulham colours and was a key contributor last term, delivering six assists and three goals.

There should be more to come from the talented 28-year-old, who looks a tempting 2/1 shot to score or assist on Friday.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 2: Andreas Pereira to score or assist @ 2/1 with bet365

Robust Reed could enter the book

Fulham’s toughest challenge this season will be finding a replacement for combative midfielder Joao Palhinha, who has moved to Bayern Munich.

Palhinha was fearless in the physical exchanges and his combative qualities are sure to be missed.

Harrison Reed looks like a probable replacement for the Portuguese and he will be keen to impress.

The 29-year-old was carded six times last season despite starting only 15 of the 38 league games.

Reed can expect a higher caution count in 2024-25, starting with a booking at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 3: Harrison Reed to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365