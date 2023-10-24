Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen Predictions and Betting Tips: Battle at Old Trafford in the Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen predictions and betting tips for a Champions League Group A clash.

Manchester United entertain Danish side FC Copenhagen knowing that defeat at Old Trafford could be fatal to their Champions League qualification hopes.

Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Both teams to score @10/11 with bet365

Rasmus Hojlund anytime goalscorer @6/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 Copenhagen cards @6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

United have lost their opening two Champions League assignments, first going down in a seven-goal thriller at Bayern Munich, before suffering a shock 3-2 reverse at home to Galatasaray.

Copenhagen also remain winless in Group A following a 2-2 draw with Gala and a 2-1 reverse at home to Bayern, but those performances were filled with plenty of promise and highlights that it would be dangerous for United to take their challenge lightly.

Defensive flaws make United easy to oppose

United have already conceded seven goals in two Champions League matches while they have kept only two clean sheets across their opening nine Premier League fixtures.

That alone makes them easy to oppose at their skinny price, especially with defenders Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez still sidelined through injury and defensive protector Casemiro suspended.

With that in mind, both teams to score could represent the best value and that is a bet that has obliged in seven of Manchester United’s last ten matches.

Copenhagen netted twice at Galatasaray and they took the lead at home to Bayern most recently, showing they are more than capable of making their presence felt at Old Trafford.

The Danish visitors have scored in all 11 of their competitive away games this term and they should have enough attacking quality to breach a depleted United defence.

However, United are likely to dictate the tempo of the game and it would be a big surprise were they not to at least find the net with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes occupying forward areas.

Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen Tip 1: Both teams to score @10/11 with bet365

Hojlund can score against his former employers

Manchester United’s big-money signing Hojlund came through the academy ranks at Copenhagen before moving on to Sturm Graz and then Atalanta, and the Danish youngster should relish a clash with his boyhood club.

The 20-year-old still awaits his first goal in the Premier League, but he has hit the ground running in Europe, netting in the 4-3 defeat at Bayern before bagging a brace in the 3-2 loss to Galatasaray.

So Hojlund, who is set to spearhead the United attack, may be able to bolster that tally against a Copenhagen side who have conceded two or more in five of their last eight outings.

Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen Tip 2: Rasmus Hojlund anytime goalscorer @6/5 with bet365

Danes could rack up the cards

Although United are not guaranteed to pick up the victory they desire, Erik ten Hag’s side are likely to dominate matters at Old Trafford, with Copenhagen going to have to work hard to thwart the hosts.

With the pace and skill United have going forward, Copenhagen could struggle to keep their discipline and backing them to pick up three or more cards makes plenty of appeal.

The visitors had defender Elias Jelert sent off against Galatasary, which was one of five cards for them, while they also picked up three bookings in their 2-1 defeat at home to Bayern.

Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen Tip 3: Over 2.5 Copenhagen cards @6/5 with bet365