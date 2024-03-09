Man Utd vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/5 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Everton predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday at 12:30.

Manchester United were outclassed by their rivals Manchester City last weekend, losing 3-1. That result meant that they have now lost two league games in a row and all but put to bed any hopes of a top-four finish.

They take on an Everton side that are just five points clear of Luton in the final relegation place, although the Hatters sport a game in hand. This is set to be an intriguing game with major repercussions at both ends of the table.

Man Utd vs Everton vs Everton Betting Tips

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

Ben Godfrey to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Dogged visitors can pick up point

United are suffering something of an injury crisis, with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all expected to miss out.

The Toffees could be playing Erik ten Hag’s side at the perfect time, as they also come into this clash on the back of a pair of league defeats to Fulham and Manchester City respectively.

Sean Dyche’s side have been impressive defensively this term, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal have conceded fewer goals than their 37 this season.

But the visitors have struggled to turn that solidity into wins, making a habit of grinding out stalemates.

Four of Everton’s last six games have finished as a draw and against a United side struggling to find the net and dealing with a number of injuries, a share of the spoils could be on the cards again.

Man Utd vs Everton Tip 1: Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Garnacho’s scattergun approach to pay off

With the likes of Hojlund and Martial injured and Marcus Rashford a doubt, Alejando Garnacho will need to step up in this clash to shoulder some of the attacking burden.

Only two players have netted more than Garnacho’s seven goals in all competitions for the Red Devils and he has the highest shots per 90 minutes tally of any player in his team, 3.10.

That scattergun approach could pay off and he can find the scoresheet here, as he did in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park.

Man Utd vs Everton Tip 2: Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

Godfrey may attract the referee’s attention

Ben Godfrey has found his minutes limited this season, as he has struggled with injuries, but he could start this clash at right-back and looks a big price for a card.

Godfrey has been cautioned twice in seven starts this term and has given away six fouls in that time, he looks a prime card candidate.

Man Utd vs Everton Tip 3: Ben Godfrey to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

New states continue to legalize sports betting in the US. As of March 11, North Carolina sports betting is live! If you visit the Tar Heel State, check out these rankings of the best North Carolina Sportsbooks for the best betting options.