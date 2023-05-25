Man Utd vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: 8/1 correct score tipped in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Man Utd vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips with a draw, correct score and booking tipped

Champions League qualification was always the main aim in Erik ten Hag's first season at Manchester United and there is an opportunity to seal the deal with one game to spare as the Red Devils prepare to take on Chelsea at Old Trafford.

United need just one more point to open up an unassailable advantage to fifth-placed Liverpool, but they will be anxious to avoid going into Sunday's clash at home to Fulham with anything riding on the outcome.

Chelsea would have expected to be in the top four race but they have had a miserable campaign and slipped to 12th after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester City.

United can pick up precious point

Manchester United have drawn their last five Premier League matches against Chelsea and can secure another share of the spoils to ensure a return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils are 3/5 to pick up a 14th home league win of the season but they are hard to fancy at odds on and the draw looks better value at 10/3.

Ten Hag's side have had an ordinary month, with 1-0 losses at Brighton and West Ham preceding nervy victories at home to Wolves (2-0) and away to Bournemouth (1-0).

And it would be crazy not to factor in the context of the game which means they need no more than a draw to achieve their objective.

Newcastle were in a similar situation (needing a point to secure a top four finish) before Monday's match at home to Leicester and they were delighted to come away with a 0-0 draw.

And Chelsea have the capability to offer a greater threat to United than Leicester could against the Magpies.

The Blues created some excellent chances in Sunday's narrow loss at the Etihad and they can secure some reward on their swift return to Manchester.

Repeat of Stamford Bridge scoreline looks possible

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in October and the chances of an identical scoreline are strong enough to warrant a correct score wager at 8/1.

Frank Lampard has had a tough time in his short second stint in the Blues' hotseat having presided over elimination from the Champions League and a string of disappointing Premier League results.

However, there were positives to take from his team's weekend performance at Manchester City when they registered six shots on target in comparison with City's two.

With better finishing the Blues could have easily secured a 1-1 result at the Etihad and the score draw looks possible against United.

Combative Conor could be carded

Too many Chelsea players have looked disinterested at various points of the season but energetic midfielder Conor Gallagher has always looked committed to the cause and his competitive spirit often makes him a yellow card contender.

Gallagher tops Chelsea's Premier League yellow card count on nine, despite having made just 16 starts and 17 substitute appearances.

The 23-year-old has been rewarded for his efforts with three consecutive starts and he looks an excellent contender for a caution at odds of 13/5.

Gallagher may be involved in a few midfield skirmishes with Casemiro, who is 15/8 to be carded for a fifth time in nine games.

