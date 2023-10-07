Man Utd vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Brentford predictions and betting tips, with three near evens tips for their Premier League match.

Manchester United have been by nearly all accounts abysmal so far this year, losing four of their opening games and getting off to their joint-worst league start since 2010. Brentford on the other hand have been spotty, claiming decent wins and then losing in suspect fashion.

Man Utd vs Brentford Betting Tips

Rasmus Hojlund to Score or Assist @10/11 with bet365

Over 6 Man Utd Corners @1/1 with bet365

Casemiro 1.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365

Old Trafford will host the two sides, one that has been a happy hunting ground for United, at least against Brentford, having won their two most recent clashes here.

Brentford have been interesting of late, securing points by virtue of earning the most draws in the league so far, yet with just one win to their name, will be looking to kick on and secure some games instead of settling for a point.

Dangerous Dane

Rasmus Hojlund seems to finally have found some form for Man Utd, bagging two impressive goals in the 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray.

He should then be given a start by Eric tn Hag who has been giving the Danishman the chance, even without the goals to back it up.

However, in the fraught hallows of Turf Moor goals may well become at a premium, yet his position at the top of the pitch could well bring the possibility of him to turn his hand to some assists.

Undoubtedly starting as the central striker for United will present him with some opportunities to get his name on the list, even if it is just as a goal contributor.

Man Utd vs Brentford Tip 1: Rasmus Hojlund to Score or Assist @10/11 with bet365

Red Devils with Wings

Despite some appalling results, this isn’t perhaps the full story for United, who has shown some considerable attacking play, demonstrated in their impressive corner statistics, at least at home, and this opens up some opportunities for us.

The over-6 line may appear a touch high, but this can be tempered when you consider this is a line hit by the Red Devils in every single home game they have played so far.

This includes against the impressive Brighton side, one that Brentford cannot realistically hope to match.

Brentford have conceded this line before and could do so once again as they attempt to deal with their own defensive inconsistencies.

The aerial route may well be the choice of United and would open up opportunities for their target man Hojlund or Casemiro to net from the corner, something the Brazilian has excelled at this year.

Man Utd vs Brentford Tip 2: Over 6 Man Utd Corners @1/1 with bet365

Brazilian Banging them in

Casemiro is the joint top goalscorer at United right now and is well worth this accolade, often striking from outside the box or making his presence felt at set pieces.

Both of these have resulted in his confidence growing and backing himself from a distance now, something impressive for a so-called CDM.

He has averaged 1.89 shots per game this season so far, most recently trying his luck four separate times against Crystal Palace last time out.

Any and all of his shots would contribute to this line as well, be they off target, hitting the post blocked or even flying in the back of the net.

This is handy as it means he can shoot from just about anywhere and it’ll count towards this line.

Casemiro may feel the need to shoulder the burden once more, bringing this line well into play.

Man Utd vs Brentford Tip 3: Casemiro 1.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365