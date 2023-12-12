Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Expect no mercy from Bayern at Old Trafford

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips, as the two meet this Tuesday at 20:00.

Manchester United are on the brink of a Champions League group-stage exit and they must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Bayern Munich to Win @ 11/8 with bet365

Over 2.5 2nd Half Goals @ 9/4 with bet365

Leroy Sane Anytime Goalscorer @ 11/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Even then, United would need the other Group A fixture, between Copenhagen and Galatasaray, to end in a draw and Bayern have an awesome record in group games, winning 27 out of 29 in their last five campaigns.

Group winners can sign off in style

Manchester United's Group A campaign started with a 4-3 defeat away to Bayern Munich and the German champions should be backed to complete the double over the Red Devils.

Bayern are already assured of top spot in the section, having won their first four games before a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen on matchday five.

However, they rarely let their standards slip in dead rubbers, winning all six group games in three of the past five seasons.

Last term they defeated Barcelona 3-0 and Inter Milan 2-0 in their two matches after securing qualification to the last 16 and Thomas Tuchel's men will have been stung by Saturday's shock 5-1 Bundesliga defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

United also suffered a chastening loss at the weekend, going down 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, and Erik ten Hag's disjointed side may struggle to keep Bayern quiet.

All the pressure is on the hosts, who have lost six of their last 11 games at Old Trafford in all competitions, so Bayern look a tempting bet to deepen the Red Devils' gloom.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Bayern Munich to Win @ 11/8 with bet365

Expect an open contest in second half

Given the context of Tuesday's game, with United needing to win in order to keep alive their slender hopes of qualification, backing over 2.5 second-half goals looks a decent option.

The hosts may well have to throw caution to the wind and that could prove dangerous against a Bayern team packed with pacy counter-attacking threats.

The prolific Harry Kane will be eager to gobble up any chances on his return to England and United's first five Group A matches featured 15 second-half goals.

Five of those came in their opening defeat to Bayern, who have scored 26 goals after the break in their first 13 Bundesliga matches, and there could be more late drama on matchday six.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Over 2.5 2nd-Half Goals @ 9/4 with bet365

Former City star Sane should enjoy return to Manchester

All eyes will be on Bayern striker Kane, who was linked with a move to United before opting to join the German champions in the summer.

However, it may pay to back another of Bayern's former Premier League players, Leroy Sane, to find the net at Old Trafford after his fine start to the season.

Sane won two league titles during his four years at Manchester City and he has struck up an excellent understanding with Kane in Bayern's attacking unit.

The Germany winger has scored eight goals and contributed seven assists in just 13 Bundesliga appearances this term and he found the net with one of his four shots against United on matchday one.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Leroy Sane Anytime Goalscorer @ 11/5 with bet365