Man Utd vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa Backed at 2/1 in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Manchester United vs Aston Villa betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash on Boxing Day

Aston Villa’s form has meant they are even being talked about as title challengers this season and they would boost their credentials hugely if they could win at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win @ 2/1

Under 1.5 Manchester United goals @ 4/5

Draw at half-time @ 11/8

Despite their Champions League exit and what has seemed at times a turbulent first half of the season, United are still in the hunt for a top-four spot and looking for their sixth home league success of the campaign.

Villa can claim a statement win

Aston Villa have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season and there is little doubt that many more people will sit up and listen if they can gain a Boxing Day win at Manchester United.

Villa have been found wanting in high-profile trips to Newcastle and Liverpool, but a win at Old Trafford looks well within their compass.

Having failed to show up in a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, Villa bounced back to win from behind at both Tottenham and Brentford and battled to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, who beat United 3-0 on their own patch earlier this month.

The Red Devils have been far from convincing on their own patch, suffering four defeats and not convincing in their victories over Brentford, Forest or Wolves.

Unai Emery’s team should approach this one with confidence and they are worth supporting to gain three valuable points.

Aston Villa to win @ 2/1

Goals are an issue for United

It was backs to the wall for United as they earned a 0-0 draw at Anfield last week, but they are struggling to fire in the final third which is hampering their progress.

Marcus Rashford was unstoppable at Old Trafford last season but has gone completely off the boil while big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund has also struggled.

Erik ten Hag’s team had failed to score in four of their last five games before Saturday’s clash at West Ham.

Before that trip to the London Stadium, they had scored just 18 goals in 17 this season, so it is hard to see them scoring more than once against a team who have kept clean sheets against the free-scoring pair of Arsenal and Manchester City this month.

Under 1.5 Manchester United goals @ 4/5

Tight first-half looks likely

While Villa have grabbed plenty of headlines this season, they have not been particularly fast starters and there looks a strong possibility that the scoreline in Tuesday’s clash will be level at half-time.

There has been just one occasion in their nine away games when Villa have been leading at the interval and that was their 3-1 win at new boys Burnley in August.

Unai Emery’s side did not score the first goal in their last five Premier League away games while United’s first-half record at Old Trafford has also been indifferent.

They have played 14 games on their own patch this term and led at half-time in just one of them - a 3-0 win over a second-string Crystal Palace line-up - so they may not fly out of the blocks either.

Draw at half-time @ 11/8