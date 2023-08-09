Man Utd Odds 2023/24: Premier League Title, Top Four Finish, Champions League Winner and More

Get the latest Man Utd odds 2023/24 for the upcoming campaign, as we cover the Premier League, Champions League and more markets for the new season

Learn more about the Betfred Bonus Code

Already got a Betfred account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Man Utd to win the Premier League - @ 11/1 with Betfred

Manchester United, after a few years of struggle, seem to have regained some of their status under the stewardship of Eric Ten Hag, with the Red Devils breaking back into the top four last season after a short hiatus.

Their likelihood of winning the league is not beyond the realm of possibility and at 11/1 the price offers some great value for any bettors out there.

However, it looks unlikely that anyone could knock rival Man City off of their perch. It has also been a quiet transfer window for the Red Devils, aside from the signing of new goalkeeper Andre Onana.

They are, however, still without a front man after Wout Werghorst’s departure and this could pose some issues surrounding their ability to score goals.

But in the Premier League anything could happen, and United could return to the heights last seen under Sir Alex Ferguson and snatch the league from their bitter rivals, thus a price of 11/1 looks promising.

Man Utd to win the Champions League - @16/1 with Betfred

Manchester United could be a useful outsider to look into for a big potential value Champions League bet. A price of 16/1 certainly looks like a good price, especially for those who may not wish to stake too much, and still see some good returns.

It perhaps isn’t the most unlikely of circumstances, with very few teams actually being able to repeat a Champions League win, perhaps already counting out Man City, whilst other sides may choose to focus on their respective domestic leagues.

This could help United, who may not be in a position to challenge for the league, allowing the Red Devils to then focus their efforts on the Champions League, a tactic that has paid off for Real Madrid over the last few years.

Working against the Red Devils is their appalling record in Europe over recent years, not having any success since 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho.

With perhaps the league being beyond their grasp, the Champions League could end up being their main focus this term.

Man Utd to finish in the Top 4 - @ 4/5 with Betfred

United to finish in the top four could seem like a forgone conclusion, but with other sides being resurgent, it may not be a forgone conclusion.

The odds aren't majorly impressive at 4/5, meaning bettors won't gain any immense returns out of this as a single bet, but it could prove a valuable addition to any outright accumulators

However this does carry its potential risks, as despite their third placed finish last year, Man Utd were far from superb.

This, coupled with a likely comeback from both Liverpool and Chelsea to challenge for the top four and Newcastle looking threatening, means they might have a fight on their hands if they’re to secure a top four finish.

They’ve some major gaps in their squad, something that could lead to United falling afoul of these aforementioned sides and lose their hold over the top four places.

It is worth noting however that the 75 points they achieved last year was enough to secure a top four finish for all of the last five Premier League seasons.

Man Utd to finish as the Top North West Club @ 11/2 with Betfred

The North West region includes both Manchester United and Man City, as well as Everton, Liverpool and Burnley.

Manchester United would be hard pressed to lay claim to this honour, especially considering Man City’s domination of English football over the last few years, much at the expense of United’s when it comes to this market.

Nevertheless at 11/2 the price is a good one, allowing players to get some value, even if the risk of placing this bet perhaps doesn’t lean in their favour.

Man Utd Season Handicap (+14) @ 15/1 with Betfred

Season handicap markets are a fairly new addition to the betting scene, with this market seeing you bet on which team you think will win the league with their added points handicap.

Your bet will win if either the team you’ve bet on wins the league outright, or finishes first when their handicap is taken into account.

For this example, if you bet on Man United with a handicap of +14, your bet will win if United win the league, or finish 13 points or less off top spot.

At 15/1, this would provide players some great value and can still come in even if they do not win the league.

United finished 14 points behind winner Man City last year, with the Red Devils only having improved their squad since then with the additions of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

They may still make a few more additions to their already strong squad before the summer window closes.

This, combined with the fact that Man City’s squad seems to have got slightly weaker following the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, means United +14 at 15/1 looks a solid bet for the upcoming season.