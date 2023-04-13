Manchester United vs Sevilla Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Huge Europa League Clash

Goal brings you the latest Manchester United vs Sevilla betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Thursdays Europa League Clash

United welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford in the first-leg of their quarter-final tie and home advantage could play a major part in the outcome.

The Red Devils have already encountered Spanish opposition in the competition this term, facing Real Sociedad in the group stage and Barcelona and Real Betis in the knockout phase.

Sevilla head to Manchester eager to put an inconsistent season behind them and keen to press on under the tutelage of their third manager of the campaign - Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Manchester United vs Sevilla Betting Predictions:

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester United to win to nil @ 6/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Anthony Martial to score anytime @ 21/20 with bet365

Man United to earn Sevilla shutout

Manchester United are unbeaten in 24 games at Old Trafford across all competitions and have only lost twice in 28 outings all season.

One of those defeats came on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign, losing to Brighton and they also suffered defeat to Real Sociedad in their first assignment in the group stage of the Europa League.

However, Erik ten Hag has ensured the Theatre of Dreams is a venue to be feared and United are thriving in front of their own fans.

During their current unbeaten streak of 24, United have won 21 times and they have collected 14 clean sheets along the way.

Ten Hag and co will be keen to avoid giving Sevilla anything to build from for the return leg and a home win to nil offers plenty of appeal.

Sevilla’s away record also suggests they are likely to draw a blank after failing to score in three of their last five on the road.

Man United v Sevilla Bet 1: Man United to win to nil @ 6/5 with bet365

Goals could be at a premium

Ten Hag has already confirmed that top scorer Marcus Rashford will miss out for Manchester United and their potency in the final third is likely to suffer due to his absence.

That’s not to say United don’t have others who can register but none have been able to come close to Rashford’s figures this term.

Rashford has missed just two competitive outings for United this campaign and both of those games produced fewer than three goals.

It’s also worth highlighting that the Red Devils’ last two games, which have both been played at Old Trafford, contained less than three goals, while each of Sevilla’s two away encounters in the Europa League have also seen under 2.5 goals land.

Man United v Sevilla Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Martial has backing of manager

Boss Ten Hag has been waxing lyrical about Anthony Martial in the build up to this clash and the Frenchman, who scored from the bench against Everton on Saturday, looks set to start.

Ten Hag said: "When he is in the team we play our best football and have our best results."

With those words ringing in his ears, Martial should be full of confidence as he looks to deputise for Rashford in attack.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season but he has still chipped in with four goals in 12 Premier League appearances and netted in his only outing in the Europa League.

Man United v Sevilla Bet 3: Anthony Martial to score anytime @ 21/20 with bet365