Our expert offer his Man United vs Man City predictions and betting tips, with Erling Haaland backed to put United to the sword at Old Trafford.

United were fortuitous to get by Copenhagen in midweek and the sight of City approaching is reason to be fearful for the home side.

The Citizens have been victorious in four of the last five meetings between the two teams in all competitions, including the FA Cup Final at Wembley in June, and they can inflict further derby-day defeat on Erik ten Hag's fragile side.

Man United vs Man City Predictions

Man City to win over 1.5 goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 15/4 with bet365

Diogo Dalot to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365

City should be too strong again

In this fixture last season, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet after Jack Grealish had made the breakthrough for the visitors, giving United a relatively rare taste of derby glory against City in recent times.

Man United's Premier League record against the Citizens reads, played 52, won 25, lost 18 and drawn nine, but while they dominated this fixture in the era of Sir Alex Ferguson, the 'noisy neighbours' have now replaced them as kingpins of English and indeed European football.

Pep Guardiola's side have won four of the last five and none of the previous seven have ended level.

The most recent Premier League draw came in December 2020, a scoreless and soulless event played behind closed doors here at Old Trafford.

That was actually the culmination of a run of one City win in five against United, but Guardiola's side have banished that memory and have won five-from-seven since on an aggregate scoreline of 17-8.

United's 0-1 win at the Etihad in January 2020 - having lost the first leg of that League Cup semi-final 3-1 at home - is the only single-goal win achieved by either side in 17 meetings. When there are goals, they flow.

City have averaged three per-game in the last five meetings and it's worth taking the extra value that if this is an away-win, it won't be a 1-0 scoreline.

Haaland can punish United's backline

City beat United 6-3 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium last season, with Ten Hag's first experience of a Manchester derby certainly a difficult one, as both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks (Anthony Martial netted a brace in the final few minutes to make the scoreline look a whole lot more respectable than it should have done).

Haaland hasn't been quite as explosive this season as he was last, but the Norwegian powerhouse still has nine goals in nine Premier League games, including a hat-trick against Fulham.

He was on the scoresheet against Brighton last week and helped himself to a Champions League double in midweek in Switzerland.

After that blistering start against United 12 months ago, he hasn't scored in two derbies since, but expect him to get chances against a shaky home defence that has conceded seven times in their last four Premier League games at Old Trafford. He doesn't usually miss when those chances come along.

Dalot in for a tough time

Diogo Dalot is in favour at right-back for United and the 24-year-old showed his worth with the winner at Sheffield United last weekend in what was a typically frustrating and unconvincing win for the Red Devils.

Dalot has been booked in games against Burnley and Galatasaray this season - both times in the first half.

After being out of favour lately, Grealish started for City at Young Boys in midweek and, given he scored in this fixture last season, he may retain his place.

The England ace will get on the ball plenty and no doubt take his man on and, in that instance, Dalot may find himself in the referee's notebook once more.

