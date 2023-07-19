Our football betting expert offers up his three best Manchester United vs Lyon predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday's pre-season clash.

Manchester United had a fine 2022/23 campaign, finishing in the top four and winning the EFL Cup in Erik ten Hag’s first season as Red Devils manager.

The Dutchman will be looking to continue his revolution and will be aiming for a confidence booster when his team faces Lyon in Edinburgh in their second pre-season clash.

Manchester United vs Lyon Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester United to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Manchester United-Manchester United double result @ 7/4 with bet365

Both teams to score in second half @ 2/1 with bet365

Both teams can land on scoresheet

Pre-season affords clubs an opportunity to sharpen up for the upcoming campaign and to test out new personnel, formations and tactics.

There can often be shock results and open contests with coaches happy to take a few more chances than they would in competitive matches.

Teams can often look disjointed at this stage of pre-season, particularly in defence, so the best bet could be to back both teams to score at Murrayfield.

Both teams found the net in eight of Lyon’s last nine matches of the Ligue 1 season and they started their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Dutch minnows De Treffers.

However, this is a big step up for the French outfit. United's class should tell and they are fancied to edge a high-scoring contest.

Manchester United vs Lyon Bet 1: Manchester United to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Red Devils should dominate from the off

Manchester United have continually improved under Erik ten Hag and face a Lyon side in transition following the departures of Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar and Romain Faivre in the transfer window.

The Premier League side can show their class by taking the early lead in Edinburgh and they look a bet in the double result market.

Manchester United vs Lyon Bet 2: Manchester United - Manchester United double result @ 7/4 with bet365

Entertainment expected after the break

The high volume of substitutions in pre-season games usually means that matches open up in the second half and that looks likely again in this contest.

Both of Manchester United’s goals in their recent 2-0 win over Leeds came after the break and both teams could well find the net in the second half in Scotland.

Manchester United vs Lyon Bet 3: Both teams to score in second half @ 2/1 with bet365