Man United vs Ipswich Offer: Score £30 in Free Bets for Premier League clash

How to Claim bet365’s Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Preview

Manchester United lost their opening Premier League game 2-0 to newly-promoted Hull City. On Sunday, Michael Carrick’s team can pick up their first points of the campaign against Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are also new to the Premier League, having won promotion from the Championship after finishing second.

Ipswich are priced among the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League this campaign. Still, Gary O’Neil’s team beat Sunderland 2-1 in their opening game, before beating Leicester City in the League Cup three days later.

Despite Manchester United’s opening-day woes, going to Old Trafford and winning will be difficult. Last season, Carrick led the Red Devils to 11 wins in 16 Premier League games.

However, United have previously struggled against the Premier League's weaker sides under Carrick.

Excluding Bournemouth and Sunderland, none of the teams United dropped points against finished inside the Premier League’s top 11.

Under Carrick, United are more efficient against teams that don’t sit in a low block, having beaten Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the second half of last season.

While Ipswich are likely to sit deep this weekend, they scored both of their goals from quick transitions after winning the ball back in midfield areas.

United’s midfield summer signings – Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santo – must be more secure in possession than they were last weekend to prevent Ipswich scoring similar goals.

Carlos Baleba, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for £65 million this week, is unavailable through injury.

Amad will also miss the game through injury.

Ipswich have injury concerns of their own, with Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Jack Taylor both expected to miss the game.

They can be backed with bet365 at 13/2 (7.50) to secure a famous win at Old Trafford this weekend, while the hosts are priced at ⅖ (1.40).

bet365’s Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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