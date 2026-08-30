Man United vs Ipswich Offer: Get £50 Free Bets for Red Devils vs Tractor Boys

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Preview

Manchester United face Ipswich Town at Old Trafford, already under pressure after losing their opening Premier League game 2-0 to Hull City.

The Red Devils are the first team since Sheffield United in 2019-20 to play their first two Premier League games against newly promoted teams.

Failing to beat either Hull or Ipswich in the opening two games would be thoroughly disappointing for Michael Carrick.

However, Ipswich must not be underestimated. The Tractor Boys beat Sunderland 2-1 on the season’s opening day, with Jack Clarke scoring a 90th-minute winner.

The 25-year-old forward’s edge-of-the-box finish was emphatic after Ipswich won the ball high up the pitch, concluding a positive performance for Gary O’Neil’s side.

Despite a 37.7% possession share, Ipswich took 10 shots and created an xG of 1.74.

This weekend, they’ll likely need to be opportunistic with a lower possession share once again.

During United’s defeat to Hull, Carrick’s side had 71.7% of the ball.

Despite that, they only took one more shot on goal than their opponents. Ipswich will look to keep United as quiet in front of goal and hurt them on the break.

Manchester United’s Carlos Baleba – a £65 million arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion – has the defensive ability to prevent quick counter-attacks.

But the Cameroonian defensive midfielder will miss the match through injury, as will Amad, who scored twice in 32 Premier League appearances last term.

The side’s attacking quartet of Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu, and Matheus Cunha are all expected to start again this weekend.

They will hope to provide the attacking firepower that has helped United win six and draw two of their last eight Premier League home matches.

Meanwhile, Ipswich will be without Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Jack Taylor, neither of whom featured in the opening-day win over Sunderland.

While Ipswich have reason to feel confident ahead of their trip to Old Trafford, picking up a result will be challenging.

Betfred prices an Ipswich win at 13/2 (7.50), while United can be backed at ⅖ (1.40).

Betfred’s £50 Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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