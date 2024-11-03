Get three Man Utd vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 16:30 Premier League clash (3/11/2024).

With Erik ten Hag dismissed, Manchester United head into Sunday’s crucial clash with Chelsea in managerial limbo.

While they are chasing Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils will be under Ruud van Nistelrooy’s watch as they look to boost their top-four hopes.

Man United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Cole Palmer to score anytime @ 7/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Matthijs de Ligt and Nicolas Jackson over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/1 with bet365

Back more goals after van Nistelrooy’s high-scoring bow

While Van Nistelrooy will be out to steady the ship, his first game in charge saw the Red Devils record a 5-2 victory over Leicester. The interim boss got Bruno Fernandes firing again, although there should be concern about the goals they’ve conceded.

Despite their up and down season, none of United’s Premier League games this term have featured more than three goals. That should change this weekend, as Chelsea visit having netted 11 goals across their four away trips.

The Blues have seen both teams score in each of their last four league games and their starters are well rested following wholesale changes in their Carabao Cup defeat on Wednesday.

Defensively the Blues remain leaky, but they are fantastic going forward.

Man United vs Chelsea Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Palmer can haunt United again

Cole Palmer has carried last season’s spectacular form into this one, leading the Blues in goals, assists and shots this term.

He netted the winner over Newcastle last weekend and the former Man City player has a great record against the Red Devils.

Palmer scored home and away to United last season, including an incredible hat-trick in Chelsea’s 4-3 win back in April.

The England international has scored seven goals across his last eight Premier League matches and he’s netted in visits to West Ham and Wolves.

Take him to continue a fantastic record against United as he’s 7/5 to score any time.

Man United vs Chelsea Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score anytime @ 7/5 with bet365

In-form Jackson leads shot on target double

While Palmer remains Chelsea’s key man, Nicolas Jackson is leading the line well. The forward has had a shot on target in every one of his Chelsea appearances this season, while he’s scored in three of their four away trips.

He pairs well with Matthijs de Ligt in a 5/1 shots-on-target double. The Dutch defender has worked the goalkeeper with seven of his eight shots, which have all come in his last eight starts for the club.

The Dutchman should fare well against a Chelsea side that lacks height - the Blues have conceded three set-piece goals this season and De Ligt will be a target from corners.

Take him to have a shot on target alongside Jackson in this clash.

Man United vs Chelsea Tip 3: Matthijs de Ligt and Nicolas Jackson over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/1 with bet365