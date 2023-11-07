Man City vs Young Boys Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/1 Tip for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Manchester City vs Young Boys predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash this Tuesday.

Manchester City will be looking for their fourth straight victory in this season’s Champions League when they take on Young Boys, who have not claimed a victory in their seven away group matches in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Man City vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Manchester City to win 3-1 @ 12/1 with bet365

Jeremy Doku to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Goals likely to be on the agenda

Manchester City feared the worst at half-time in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth when Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time, but they were in great goalscoring form even in his absence and they can continue that against Young Boys.

Six of City’s last eight Champions League home matches have featured at least four goals and it would be no surprise if we see something similar on Tuesday.

Young Boys have collected just one point from their three Group G games to date and all three of their matches have featured at least four goals.

Just as they showed against the Cherries, City rarely take their foot off the gas when in a strong position, so don’t expect them to ease up if things get comfortable.

Man City vs Young Boys Tip 1: Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Tuesday’s clash could follow a familiar pattern

While City’s attacking prowess took them back to the top of the Premier League following their win at the weekend, it was yet another occasion when they conceded a goal.

The victory over Bournemouth came less than a week after their 3-0 derby success over United, but that win at Old Trafford has been one of just two occasions in their last 13 matches in which City have kept a clean sheet.

That should give Young Boys hope that they can make their mark, just as they did in the 3-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture in Switzerland a fortnight ago.

All three of City’s victories in this season’s competition have been by that scoreline and it is worth chancing that the same pattern could continue this week.

Man City vs Young Boys Tip 2: Manchester City to win 3-1 @ 12/1 with bet365

Doku can make his mark again

It will be interesting to see how City line-up if Pep Guardiola elects to rest Haaland for the Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday, but it would be a surprise if Jeremy Doku did not play a starring role.

The Belgian winger gives City a directness that can sometimes be lacking in their attacking play and he demonstrated his value against Bournemouth, scoring once and setting up four other goals.

That was his second league goal since joining from Rennes at the end of August, but Doku has already been on target in the 3-1 win over RB Leipzig, so he could build on the confidence his performance on Saturday no doubt generated.

Man City vs Young Boys Tip 3: Jeremy Doku to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365