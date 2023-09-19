Our betting expert offers his Man City vs Red Star Belgrade predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in their Champions League opener.

Manchester City begin their Champions League defence at home to Red Star Belgrade and our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips on this Group G clash.

Manchester City vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Man City to win & under 4.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

No goal after 81:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

Under ten corners @ 11/8 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Pep Guardiola realised his dream in June of guiding Manchester City to Champions League glory – but now begins the quest to successfully defend that trophy.

A home tie against Red Star Belgrade looks like a routine fixture for a City side who are so dominant at the Etihad Stadium, although Guardiola won't be taking the Serbian champions lightly.

Obdurate Serbs could be tough to break down

There are no easy ties in Europe but Manchester City have to be more than satisfied with a home starter against Red Star Belgrade, a tie they can win.

The Premier League champions are understandably a short price to see off the Serbs in the first meeting between the clubs in their history, yet the value is probably the visitors making City work for their win.

Forget that Red Star lost at the weekend – head coach Bachar Barak made a fair few tweaks for the 2-1 loss at Cukaricki with this fixture in mind – and remember instead that was just a second defeat in 65 league matches for City’s opponents.

This is a massive step up in class from anything Red Star encounter domestically but City have injuries to Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and one or two others which will force Guardiola to make some changes.

City should win but Red Star, set up in either a 3-5-2 or 4-5-1 formation, both of which Barak deploys and either hinting at damage limitation, can swallow a few blows.

Man City vs Red Star Belgrade Tip 1: Manchester City to win & under 4.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Uefa's timing pledge might mean no late drama

Uefa have made it clear they have no interest in replicating the Premier League's injury-time policy with one of their officials describing as "absurd" the amount of time being added to English games.

To that end, and given that Manchester City ought to have won the tie by the last ten minutes or so, the 5/6 about no goal being scored from the 82nd minute onwards looks seriously tempting.

City are under no pressure for goal difference given that this is the group stage and Guardiola would love to take some of his big guns out of the action with injuries at the club.

Man City vs Red Star Belgrade Tip 2: No goal after 81:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

Red Star can conspire to keep corner count down

Red Star will be on the back foot for the best part of 90 minutes at the Etihad, but soaking up abundant pressure doesn't necessarily mean conceding loads of corners.

The Serbs will be set up to keep City in front of them and they can definitely help to keep the match corner count to nine or fewer.

City are averaging seven corners a game this season, while Red Star have given up a total of just seven in their three away games this season.

Man City vs Red Star Belgrade Tip 3: Under ten corners @ 11/8 with bet365