Our football expert offers his Man City vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips, ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, at 20:00 (11/2/2025).

Man City and Real Madrid have been involved in some thrilling Champions League ties recently and another cracker is on the cards when they meet in Tuesday's play-off first leg in Manchester.

Man City vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jude Bellingham to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Luka Modric to be booked @ 11/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Defensive deficiencies to be exposed in heavyweight clash

Man City and Real Madrid dominated the Champions League ante-post betting, but their patchy league campaigns mean the powerhouses must face each other at the first knockout stage.

City may feel a sense of relief at even making it to the play-offs as they trailed Club Brugge 1-0 at half-time in their must-win encounter on matchday eight.

Pep Guardiola's men came back to win 3-1, but they have conceded 14 goals in their last five Champions League matches and another high-scoring contest is expected on Tuesday.

Last season's quarter-final first leg between the clubs ended 3-3 in Madrid and City's defence was torn apart in a 5-1 defeat at Arsenal in their last Premier League fixture.

Real, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line ahead of star trio Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, are certainly capable of adding to the goal tally at the Etihad Stadium.

Eight of City's last nine matches in all competitions have produced over 3.5 goals and the exception was Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win at Leyton Orient, who took a shock early lead in east London.

Man City vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Real's England star showing out

Real's forwards will be looking forward to having a crack at a shaky City defence and England international Bellingham is worth backing to score at any time.

He had a profitable winter in La Liga, scoring in seven of his eight games between November 9 and January 3, while he also notched in his last two Champions League away fixtures against Atalanta and Brest.

Bellingham has failed to find the net in his last four league outings, but racked up 19 attempts at goal during that time, hitting the crossbar with one of his five efforts against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Man City vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

Midfield maestro a card candidate

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric should bring his wealth of experience to Tuesday's midfield battle, but he is an eye-catching price to receive a card in Manchester.

At the age of 39, Modric can be forgiven the odd mistimed challenge and he has picked up five bookings in just 875 minutes of La Liga playing time this season.

The Croatian legend is set to lock horns with combative compatriot Mateo Kovacic and Modric was cautioned after coming off the bench in Real's first two Champions League matches this season, against Stuttgart and Lille.

Man City vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Luka Modric to be booked @ 11/2 with bet365