Man City vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: City tipped in high scoring Premier League clash

Our betting expert offers up his three best Man City vs Newcastle betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday

Treble winners Manchester City kicked off the new league season with a 3-0 win over promoted Burnley but will face a sterner test when they take on a Newcastle side who dismantled Aston Villa 5-1 in their opener.

Man City vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Erling Haaland to score @ 1/1 with bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to have one or more shots on target @ 7/2 with bet365

Newcastle can make life tough for City

The timing of this tough fixture is far from ideal for Man City as they have had a hectic start to the season. After losing the Community Shield to Arsenal, they have faced Burnley and then Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup - winning that trophy after penalties in Greece - and this clash against a potential title rival is their third fixture in eight days.

City will also be without key man Kevin De Bruyne for a period due to a hamstring injury, but with home advantage they should still be able to claim maximum points. Pep Guardiola’s men won 17 of their 19 home league games last season and won their final 16 at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

Newcastle lost 2-0 at this venue last season but they did create a few chances and they should at least be able to get on the scoresheet on Saturday. The Magpies look sharp in attack when hitting five against Villa, and City conceded against both Arsenal and Sevilla so a home win with both teams to score appeals.

Man City vs Newcastle Tip 1: Man City to win & BTTS @ 9/4 with bet365

Haaland backable in anytime scorer market

Admittedly, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that Erling Haaland is a strong option to score whenever he plays for City but this week there is value in backing the Norwegian sensation to add to his account.

Haaland is generally odds-on to score a goal but he is evens to strike against Newcastle on Saturday and that is a tempting price.

The former Borussia Dortmund star hit 36 goals in 35 Premier League games last term and got off the mark this season with a double against the Clarets, so at his current price for a goal against Newcastle he is - on this occasion - a good value option.

Man City vs Newcastle Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score anytime @ 1/1 with bet365

Bruno can test the keeper

Shots-on-target bets are perhaps more popular when used as part of a bet builder but the price on Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes to have one or more shots on goal is worth taking as a single.

The Brazil international had two attempts against Villa and one of those was on target. Bruno has a shooting accuracy of 40% over the course of his Premier League career and he may be called on to try his luck on Saturday. The way City defend can force opponents to try their luck from range and Bruno isn’t afraid to shoot from outside the box. One of his attempts against Villa was from distance so at a big price he stands out in the shots-on-target market.

Man City vs Newcastle Tip 3: Bruno Guimaraes to have one or more shots on target @ 7/2 with bet365