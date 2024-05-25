BoyleSports's FA Cup Final offer lets new players get £30 in bonuses & a special 14/1 acca for Man City vs Man United this afternoon.

All new players to BoyleSports get the chance to claim a £30 sign-up bonus to use on today's FA Cup final between Man City and Man United at Wembley, as well as getting 14/1 on a special FA Cup final bet builder.

This features Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both to have 2.5+ shots on target and Manchester City to win the game, coming out to a 14/1 boosted treble.

How to claim BoyleSports Man City vs Man Utd offer

Learn more about the BoyleSports bonus code

Already got a BoyleSports account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Claiming this offer is simple and straightforward should take new players no more than a few minutes, and will set them up extremely well ahead of the FA Cup final.

In order to get involved players simply need to:

Head to BoyleSports via the link above Hit ‘Join’ Enter your name, date of birth, email address and phone number Head to step two, and input your home address Create a password, and finalise this process Deposit £10 Wager this £10 on any sports market, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Once settled the £30 in bonus funds will be accredited Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days The 14/1 boosted treble will also be available for players to bet upon

Is this the best FA Cup final offer?

BoyleSports come in hot ahead of the FA Cup final and are endeavouring to set their new players up in a great spot ahead of the big match, not only with a wealth of bonus funds but also a fantastic boosted treble.

£30 ranks among one of the highest sets of bonus funds available for bettors to claim in the UK right now, with many barely scraping the £20 mark.

This includes surpassing the likes of Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power. Equally with the bonus fund being spread out across free bets and casino bonuses, players get more bang for their buck.

Because free funds are provided for multiple different areas of their betting site punters can spread their playing out, instead of just being consigned to one area.

Beyond all of this, the boosted treble seriously needs to be considered as well. Having put together this bet with many other betting sites, most barely scrape the 10/1 realm, let alone getting it up near 14/1.

Players will be getting access to one of the best betting opportunities around for the match, and something that looks well within reach of the Sky Blue outfit.

FA Cup Final Preview: City expected to dominate rivals at Wembley

Manchester City will be licking their lips coming into this FA Cup final, as they are not only eyeing a domestic double but also Manchester United's woeful end-of-season run.

As such City come into this as one of the hottest favourites in recent memory, at 3/10, even more so than last term's final, where they again matched up with United.

Regardless of the odds, City are bringing form and talent into this, such that it simply cannot be matched by their bitter inter-city rivals.

Pep Guardiola has beaten United the last three times of asking, including in last year’s FA Cup final, as well as having ended their season on a nine-game winning streak.

United meanwhile have only secured victory in three of their last 10 matches, and have been having a rough time of it at Wembley, not securing a regulation victory their last two times of asking.

In terms of the 14/1 boosted treble, the result is already set to swing Man City’s way, but beyond this, the shots look to be in hand as well.

Both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden look in the form of their life, with 27 and 19 goals scored for each respectively.

They also average around 2 shots on target per game, and an extra one for each shouldn’t be too much for them to handle.

The game looks likely to only go one way, but there will be plenty of other opportunities for punters to get involved in the clash.

FA Cup Final Odds:

All odds are courtesy of BoyleSports, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.