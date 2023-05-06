Find out why our Man City vs Leeds predictions include a bet on a low-scoring contest in spite of the Citizens' merciless recent strike rate.

Our betting tips also include a goalscorer with impressive odds and player to see yellow, after being booked twice in his last three games.

Manchester City have the opportunity to move five points clear at the top of the table as they welcome relegation-threatened Leeds to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Leeds Betting Predictions:

Man City to win and under 3 goals in the match @ 4/1 with bet365

Marco Roca to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

Rodri to score anytime @ 6/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets here

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Citizens are on a terrific run of form that has seen them leapfrog Arsenal at the summit, reach the FA Cup final and progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

As for Leeds, they are embroiled in a huge relegation battle, and Saturday’s fixture will be the first under the stewardship of Sam Allardyce, who was appointed until the end of the campaign, following the sacking of Javi Gracia.

With plenty to fight for at both ends of the table, this should prove to be an interesting encounter with the added spice of former England boss Allardyce back in the dugout for the first time since 2021.

Patient City to get the job done

It is hard to look past anything but a City win here, as they head into the contest looking for their 10th straight Premier League victory.

The Citizens have been in formidable form on home soil and have won their last 14 top-flight matches. Whilst the 2-1 loss to Brentford before the World Cup is the only defeat that Pep Guardiola’s side have suffered in the last 36 fixtures at the Etihad Stadium.

Allardyce should get some sort of response from Leeds in his first game in charge, and he will want to see an improvement at the back, with the Whites conceding 18 goals in their last five assignments.

The former West Bromwich Albion boss will look to make his team hard to break down. This defensive approach means City may have to adopt a patient approach to claim a crucial three points.

However, with Guardiola’s troops taking on Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, they may not be looking for a massive victory here and could be satisfied with a 1-0 or 2-0 as they aim to preserve some energy for that huge European encounter.

Man City vs Leeds Tip 1: Man City to win and under 3 goals in the match @ 4/1 with bet365

Spaniard in for a long afternoon

While City may not be going for the jugular, they will still have a lot of possession, and it may only be a matter of time before they break Leeds down.

The Whites will have to do a lot of defending, and it is likely there will be some tired legs come the second half, especially in the case of Marc Roca.

The Spanish midfielder has been booked seven times for Leeds, the most on the team, in the league, and two of those have come in his last three appearances.

Man City vs Leeds Tip 2: Marco Roca to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

Another Spaniard in the spotlight

There are plenty of attacking options to pick from in City’s side, but it could prove prudent to look at a more reserved player in Rodri, who is 6/1 to score anytime.

Leeds have been dreadful at defending set-pieces this season, and they could be in for more trouble against a City side that boasts lots of height.

Rodri is one of those who is an aerial danger, while he can also fire in a cracker from range, and he has enjoyed playing the Whites after scoring in the last two meetings against them.

Man City vs Leeds Tip 3: Rodri to score anytime @ 6/1 with bet365