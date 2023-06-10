Our expert offers Man City vs Inter Milan betting tips and predictions for today’s Champions League final, with City tipped to win a close final.

Man City head into their second Champions League final in three years today, as they face Inter Milan with the chance to secure a history treble with a win.

Man City vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Ilkay Gundogan to score anytime @ 10/3 with bet365

Under 2.5 Goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Ilkay Gundogan to get booked @ 13/2 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Codebet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakersfree bets

Find out more about the UK's best betting sitesbest betting sites

Big Game Gundogan

German international Ilkay Gundogan has been on form towards the end of this season, with the former Borussia Dortmund man coming clutch time and time again for City these past few weeks.

He scored a brace in their FA Cup final win against Man United, with Gundogan having scored six goals in his last six games across all competitions.

The 32-year-old has been playing in a much more advanced role recently, moving from a defensive/central midfielder to a more attacking midfielder, with this clearly having an effect on his goal tally.

Man City will most likely dominate the ball in this game, as Pep Guardiola’s side take on an Inter side who’ll be happy to soak up the pressure and counter when they get the chance.

Given this, City will most likely have a fair amount of efforts at goal during 90 minutes, with Gundogan set to have a decent chunk of these given his recent performances.

Man City vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Ilkay Gundogan to score anytime @ 10/3 with bet365

Tight Clash in Istanbul

Champions League finals are often very close affairs, with either team involved cautious to make any mistakes and giving their opponents the upper hand.

All of the last four finals have seen two goals or less, with all of the last three ending with a 1-0 scoreline.

Five of the last seven have had less than three goals scored, and given Inter’s defensive record in this competition, expect a similar turn of events here.

Of the four Champions League semi finals both these teams contested, three of those games saw less than 2.5 goals, with City’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid the only team to see more than two goals.

Inter have kept the most clean sheets in the tournament this season with eight, with Inter seeing over 2.5 goals in just one of their last seven CL games.

In addition, City are yet to see more than two goals scored in their CL knockout games played away from the Etihad.

Man City vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Ilkay in the Book

Gundogan is more known for his scoring ability, however the German does have a tendency to find himself in the referee’s book often.

He’s been booked in all of his last three appearances in the Champions League, with the midfielder picking up four in his last nine in Europe as well.

There’s also the possibility of him getting booked for over-celebrating if he does score, especially if the goal comes late in the game and proves to be a winner.

City often commit a number of cynical fouls to stop opponents counter attacking after they’ve given the ball away, with these types of fouls often punished by the ref.

Gundogan will almost certainly be playing in midfield, thus he’ll be in prime positions to stop Inter’s counter attacks with a foul before they get too dangerous, something that could lead to him picking up a booking.

Man City vs Inter Milan Bet 3: Ilkay Gundogan to get booked @ 13/2 with bet365