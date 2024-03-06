Man City vs FC Copenhagen Predictions and Betting Tips: Great Danes no match for super City

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs FC Copenhagen predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Manchester City hold a 3-1 advantage after the first leg in the Danish capital and will be firm favourites to progress through, against FC Copenhagen, to yet another Champions League quarter-final.

Man City vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Man City to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Erling Haaland to score two or more @ 21/10 with bet365

Rasmus Falk Jensen to be shown a card @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Copenhagen showed in the first leg that they can cause a sometimes fragile City defence problems but it’s hard to see the Danish giants coming away from the Etihad Stadium with anything other than a defeat against the reigning European champions.

City can breeze through to quarter-finals

After an impressive 3-1 win at Parken Stadium in the first leg, it would be little surprise to see a similar scoreline in Manchester on Wednesday with City winning and both teams getting on the scoresheet.

City have been outstanding once again in Europe, winning all of their seven games in the Champions League so far.

However, despite their perfect winning run, City have only managed to keep one clean sheet in that seven-game spell in the competition.

With that in mind, it would be little surprise to see Copenhagen get on the scoresheet once again but City should have the firepower to win on the night.

Man City vs FC Copenhagen Tip 1: Man City to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Haaland ready to cut loose

Erling Haaland has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks in the Premier League, after fluffing some great chances in games against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, he did relieve some of the mounting pressure with a late strike in the Manchester Derby at the weekend and the Norwegian could be ready to cut loose against the Danes this week.

Haaland has scored two braces in the Champions League already this season and is good value to add at least a couple more goals to his impressive tally of 40 in just 36 appearances in the competition.

Man City vs FC Copenhagen Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score two or more @ 21/10 with bet365

Falk could be in hot water once again

Rasmus Falk Jensen could well be in for another difficult night, with the Copenhagen midfielder set to be tasked again with protecting his back four.

The Dane, who has been with Copenhagen since joining from Odense Boldklub back in 2016, was shown a yellow card in the first leg against City and is likely to be busy once again on Wednesday.

With the task of trying to stop City’s runners from deep, Falk is well-priced to have his name in the referee’s book once again at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs FC Copenhagen Tip 3: Rasmus Falk Jensen to be shown a card @ 9/2 with bet365