Man City vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: City juggernaut to keep on rolling

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

Manchester City's Premier League title defence has been gathering pace over recent weeks and they will be seeking a seventh top-flight win in a row when they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Man City to win & both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365

Over 10 corners @ 1/1 with bet365

Conor Gallagher over 0.5 shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

It has been another underwhelming season to date for the Blues but, like City, they might just be hitting form at the right time following back-to-back wins at Aston Villa in the FA Cup and Crystal Palace in the league.

City's winning run to continue in entertaining contest

It is an ominous sign for the rest of the Premier League that City appear to be finding their best form.

The champions have won their last 11 matches and have not dropped points in the top flight since a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace before Christmas.

The Citizens have won eight of their 11 league games at the Etihad this season and Brentford were the last team to beat them on home soil in November 2022.

City also have an imperious recent record against Chelsea. Since losing the 2021 Champions League final to the Blues, Pep Guardiola's side have won six and drawn one of seven meetings with the Londoners.

The draw in that sequence came in this season's reverse fixture - a 4-4 classic at Stamford Bridge - and for all their recent dominance, City have conceded against Copenhagen, Brentford and Burnley in their last four games.

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 1: Man City to win & both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365

Champions could have Blues cornered

Only Arsenal (182) have won more corners in the Premier League than Manchester City (170), who are averaging over seven per game. Indeed, since returning from the Club World Cup in December the Citizens have only once failed to hit that average.

Chelsea also rank in the top 10 for corners won this season and they were awarded seven in Monday's win at Crystal Palace.

Last season's corresponding fixture yielded only seven corners, but that ended in a narrow 1-0 win for City and with Saturday's match expected to be a lot more open, the chance of corners, specifically over 10, could be higher.

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 2: Over 10 corners @ 1/1 with bet365

Gallagher to continue on the offensive

Conor Gallagher's performances for Chelsea had drawn criticism in certain quarters this season, specifically due to his lack of goals or assists.

The England international scored his first goal of the campaign against Aston Villa in the FA Cup earlier this month, but he then followed that up with a brace in the win at Crystal Palace on Monday to silence some of his detractors.

Gallagher certainly appears to be hitting form and he has rarely been shy of having a pop at goal - only three Chelsea players have had more efforts on target than the 24-year-old in the league this season.

A much-improved Gallagher will fancy his chances of testing City's backline on Saturday and he looks well placed to register at least one effort on target.

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 3: Conor Gallagher over 0.5 shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365