Man City vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Citizens to steamroll the Clarets

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Burnley predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at the Etihad on Wednesday

Manchester City have been rumbling along nicely over the past month and will be expecting to chalk up their 14th league victory of the season when hosting relegation-threatened Burnley.

August's reverse fixture ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for the Citizens and a similar result is expected when they clash for the second time at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Man City to win and over three total goals @ 20/21 with bet365

Bernardo Silva to have over 1.5 shots on target @ 5/1 with bet365

Josh Cullen to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Clinical City to crush struggling Clarets

City head into this clash on a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions that has seen them record nine victories and one draw, with that share of the spoils a shock given they were 2-0 up at home against Crystal Palace before being pegged back to 2-2.

Pep Guardiola's side have been dominant at home and they last tasted defeat at the Etihad in November 2022, an incredible 32-match run that has seen them beat the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal among others.

The Citizens are the leading scorers in the Premier League this season, netting 48 times, something that spells bad news for a Burnley side that have the second worst defence in the division.

It has been a struggle for the Clarets on their top-flight return and they have picked up just three wins from 21 attempts, leaving them in the relegation zone and in danger of dropping straight back down to the Championship.

This is not a fixture Burnley have enjoyed as they have lost the last 12 meetings against City to an aggregate score of 43-1, while their 11 trips to the Etihad have resulted in nine defeats and two draws.

The Clarets have shipped 42 in those 11 visits to the Etihad, which averages just short of four per game, and City look capable of coming out on top in another high-scoring affair.

Portuguese to star under the Etihad lights

There is no shortage of attacking options at Guardiola's disposal and several players will fancy getting on the scoresheet, but the 5/1 available on Bernardo Silva to have over 1.5 shots on target is hard to ignore.

The Portugal international has played another integral role for City this season, notching six times in the league to sit behind only Erling Haaland in the club's scoring chart

Silva is rarely wasteful with his efforts and of the 19 shots he has had in the league, 12 of those have been on target. Coming up against a fragile Burnley defence, the 29-year-old should be able to test the goalkeeper at least twice.

No escape for Cullen

Burnley will have a substantial amount of defending to do in this contest and that increases the possibility of cards being dished out, with midfielder Josh Cullen a prime candidate to be cautioned.

The Republic of Ireland international has been shown five yellows in the league, only two players have received more in the Clarets' ranks, and a sixth could be heading his way as he attempts to stop the expected City onslaught.

