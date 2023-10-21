Man City vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Seagulls tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at the Etihad in the Premier League.

Manchester City have let it slip in recent weeks losing both of their last two, one such an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Wolves. They now face a tough challenge to right the ship, against Brighton & Hove Albion, who are continuing to impress year after year.

Man City vs Brighton Betting Tips

Man City to Win & Both Teams to Score @13/10 with bet365

Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @3/1 with bet365

Over 3 Brighton Corners @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Courtesy of these losses, City have been knocked off the top of the league by both Tottenham and Arsenal, as they sit two points behind them. A bounce-back win is in order yet Brighton are proving to be an intriguing opponent.

Their season so far has been characterised by a series of highs and lows, yet should City catch the south coast side cresting a wave, they too could fall afoul and sink to the depths.

City returning to winning ways

Despite a few blips on their record, one would fancy Man City to turn the tide and return themselves to their indomitable form.

Yet even in their victories, the City side has proven to be susceptible to conceding and this should open up both teams to score options, alongside their ability to get the three points.

The Manchester Sky Blue outfit have won every single game they have played at home this year, and one would back them to succeed in these efforts once more.

However, they have conceded at least one goal in half of their matches, including to the likes of Sheffield United and Fulham, side Brighton comfortably surpass in virtually all areas.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side will act as the linchpin in this game however, as every single one of their games has seen both sides get a goal. This is particularly notable as even in the games they have gone on to lose, they have still provided some excitement for their fans.

Many would argue that this cannot continue, but we have been saying that about Brighton for the last eight weeks now, and at what point does one accept that they are a decent goalscoring side, with the ability to bag one, no matter the opposition.

The need for City to take the three points should end up overwhelming their opposition but not before Birghton gives their travelling fans something to cheer for.

Man City vs Brighton Tip 1: Man City to Win & Both Teams to Score @13/10 with bet365

Ferguson finally fancied start

Evan Ferguson has been the talk of the town of late, as the 19-year-old from Ireland has been bagging goals left and right in the Premier League, despite this being in spurts.

However, the injury to the impressive Julio Enciso may well finally open the door for him to get the start, as his place in the starting XI has often been in question, amid the other more experienced Brighton forwards.

When he has been in the side he has made life miserable for the keepers, with his height and pace making him the perfect number nine, and this has shown through in his shots on target per game average.

Presently he is averaging around 2.7 shots on target per 90 minutes, and one would fancy this to continue against the City back line, which we know has been suspect at times.

His relative youth will also help us in this, as perhaps he may fancy himself to shoot instead of giving the ball up as some other more experienced strikers may, all contributing to the over 1.5 line.

Many see the Irishman as a striker of the future and a decent performance against the champions would aid in this vision massively.

Man City vs Brighton Tip 2: Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @3/1 with bet365

Brighton to turn the corner

On the road to this point Brighton hasn’t been supremely impressive in terms of their corners statistics having only averaged a mere 2.33, and never having had more than three.

However, if you will pardon the pun, they will turn the corner in this respect aided by Man City’s penchant for conceding these.

City has given up an average of 3.67 corners per match, with the over-four line being hit by their opponents in two of their three matches at the Etihad to this point.

The odds are rarely this impressive, at 10/11, for a side to have a mere four corners in a match, and one would back Brighton, with their host of talent up front, to be able to surpass this comfortably, even if it means breaking the mould of their recent performances.

Man City vs Brighton Tip 3: Over 3 Brighton Corners @10/11 with bet365