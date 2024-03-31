Man City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: City can make a statement

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League game on Sunday. at 16:30.

The title rivals meet at the Etihad, with just a point separating the pair and Liverpool squeezed between them in the Premier League table.

Man City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

City can record statement win

Arsenal have had the upper hand in this rivalry this season, triumphing on penalties in the Community Shield before beating Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 at the Emirates.

Those results show how much they have improved over the last couple of years but the Citizens have had the recent historical advantage and the Gunners have not won at the Etihad since 2015.

Guardiola's troops won both meetings last season, recording a 3-1 victory at the Emirates before triumphing 4-1 at home, the latter swinging the title race in their favour and they eventually topped the standings by five points.

The Gunners are top again on 64 points, the same as Liverpool who have an inferior goal difference and play Brighton earlier on Sunday, while City are third on 63 points.

After drawing 1-1 at Anfield earlier in the month, a home win here would be a massive statement and it has almost gone under the radar that City are unbeaten in all competitions since December 6 and on track for a possible repeat treble.

Arsenal are top scorers in the league and will test a City defence, but the hosts look an excellent price to pull through and take the points.

KDB could get on the scoresheet

A possible reason for City not being as smooth as in recent years has been Kevin De Bruyne's absence and he still seems to be searching for a yard after returning from a hamstring issue that ruled him out between August and January.

However, the Belgian often finds his best form against Arsenal, netting three times during the pair's two league meetings in 2022-23.

They included the opening goal on both occasions but doubts over whether he will start after suffering a groin injury ahead of the international break mean another first goalscorer bet might be pushing it.

The 32-year-old should still get plenty of minutes if able to make the bench and is a value price to score again against the Gunners.

Havertz has a card in him

Kai Havertz has started to show why Arsenal paid a reported £65m to sign him from Chelsea, netting four in his last six club games, before scoring for Germany against France on Saturday.

Despite his slender nature, the 24-year-old plays with an edge and has 10 yellow cards for the Gunners this season, including one in the Community Shield.

He somehow escaped further sanction in his team's Champions League win over Porto when he was eventually booked following a string of fouls and needlessly shoving visiting boss Sergio Conceicao.

Havertz has few qualms about stopping the game when it suits his team and another yellow might be on its way.

