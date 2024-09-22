Man City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: City can edge out title rivals

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday.

Manchester City finished just two points above Arsenal to land a fourth successive Premier League title last season, but it was the Gunners who enjoyed the better results in their head-to-head meetings, taking four points from their two match-ups.

Sunday’s game could prove crucial in this season’s title battle as City lead the way on 12 points after four games, while Arsenal have 10 points on the board.

Man City vs Arsenal Predictions

City can grind out crucial win

Only one goal was scored in the two meetings between these two sides last season, but there is a chance this latest meeting between these two title rivals could provide a bit more entertainment.

Arsenal have only conceded one Premier League goal so far this season but they rode their luck in a 1-0 win at Tottenham last time out.

The Citizens have scored 11 goals across their four league games and have scored at least twice in all of them. They can keep that run going against the Gunners, but they haven’t been watertight at the back this term and have conceded in each of their last three Premier League games.

An early goal for the hosts could set the tone here and there are reasons to be optimistic in regards to some early action as City have scored inside the first 20 minutes in each of their four league outings.

If Pep Guardiola’s men can make an early breakthrough then the Gunners will have to come forward, but the defending champions have enough quality to win even if they do concede.

Man City vs Arsenal Tip 1: Man City to win and both teams to score @ 29/10 with Unibet

Trossard can test the keeper

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has some decisions to make in regards to his attack in the weeks ahead as former City man Raheem Sterling is pushing for a starting spot.

As it stands, Leandro Trossard looks to be ahead of the Chelsea loanee and the Belgium international looks a good option for a shot on target at an odds-against price.

Trossard has one goal to his name this season and averages a respectable 1.3 shots per game.

The former Brighton man tends to be fairly accurate with 0.5 attempts per game recorded as officially on target and a further 0.5 blocked, that suggests if he does get a chance he can at least force a save.

Man City vs Arsenal Tip 2: Leandro Trossard over 0.5 shots on target @ 6/5 with Unibet

Rice an option in fouls markets

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice returns to Premier League action after a one-match suspension and at a big price he looks a candidate for at least two fouls.

This game may well become a midfield battle for large periods and the England international is no stranger to the more physical side of the game.

The 25-year-old has committed three fouls across his last two league appearances and averaged 0.9 per game across the entirety of the previous Premier League campaign.

Man City vs Arsenal Tip 3: Declan Rice over 1.5 fouls @ 39/20 with Unibet