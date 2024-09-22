Man City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate Scenes at the Etihad

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, ahead of their huge Premier League clash at 16:30.

It may be a touch early to be calling this the game of the season, but with Manchester City and Arsenal both gunning for the title, the points from this one could prove crucial come the end of the term.

The Etihad is set to host, where, after years of pain, Mikel Arteta’s men came away with a point last term. They sit a few places and points back to the table right now however, and will be eyeing all three to close the gap.

Man City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Draw and Under 2.5 goals @ 13/5 with Unibet

Erling Haaland 1.5+ shots on target @ 5/4 with Unibet

Man City 4.5+ corners & Jorginho to be carded @ 6/1 with Unibet

All odds are courtesy of Unibet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

No reason for either side to be reckless

Nearly all the pre-season predictions suggested it would be Manchester City and Arsenal fighting it out for the title for the third year in a row.

The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is only four games old, but those predictions as expected have been on the money.

City sit top of the pile after four wins from four, two points above Arsenal, who are level in second with Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola's side failed to win their first game in midweek as they drew 0-0 with Inter Milan, while Arsenal were also held to a goalless draw by Atalanta.

Goals may be at a premium on Sunday, as both teams will be desperate to keep things tight against another title rival.

The last three meetings between the pair have all contained under 2.5 goals, while two of those games ended level.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has only faced 11 shots on target this season, while David Raya has faced four more for Arsenal.

Both teams will take a point at this stage of the season and there's plenty of value in backing a low-scoring affair.

Man City vs Arsenal Tip 1: Draw and Under 2.5 goals @ 13/5 with Unibet

Haaland to lead the way once again

Each season City striker Haaland seems to improve on his previous stats and records and this campaign looks no different.

Haaland had hoped to become the fifth player in English top-flight history and the first since 1946 to score three successive hat-tricks, but he had to settle for two against Brentford in last week's 2-1 victory.

The Norway international has scored nine goals in five games in all competitions this season and he is levels above his team-mates when it comes to his attacking output.

Haaland has registered 15 shots on target already, averaging three a game, while Kevin De Bruyne is the closest to him with four.

Arsenal's defence will fancy their chances of limiting Haaland's chances, but he is playing with supreme confidence and it is difficult to see him having a quiet afternoon.

Haaland may be forced to collect possession from a deeper position as the Gunners try to force him away from their box, but he has the tools to find space as he tries to beat Raya and put his team in a commanding position.

Man City vs Arsenal Tip 2: Erling Haaland 1.5+ shots on target @ 5/4 with Unibet

Jorginho may struggle with the pace at the Etihad

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is expected to step up once again this week with Martin Odegaard sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Italy international was carded in his last league appearance as Arsenal beat Tottenham 1-0 on the road in the North London derby.

He committed two fouls against Spurs and he may need to take one for the team against City's rampant midfield.

The 32-year-old is a game manager and will happily slow the play down if necessary, so he could find himself in trouble with the referee.

City should also rack up the corners at home, having already won 36 corners in four league games this season, only Spurs have won more.

Guardiola's men won seven corners in their last home game against Arsenal, so expect them to follow suit in another crucial encounter.

Man City vs Arsenal Tip 3: Man City 4.5+ corners & Jorginho to be carded @ 6/1 with Unibet