Man City vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: High-scoring Clash on the Cards

Our football betting expert offers his Man City v AC Milan predictions and betting tips ahead of their pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Manchester City suffered a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Celtic in their first pre-season friendly of the summer and their inexperienced side may find things tough once again when they take on Italian side AC Milan in the second.

Man City vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Italians to get the win

City's inexperienced side that featured against Celtic - 14 of their players to play in the game were academy prospects - looks unlikely to change for this game.

The core of their squad involved in the summer's two major international tournaments are not expected to be rushed back for this game and even experienced players like Kalvin Phillips are being managed after injury issues.

Milan played a fairly strong side in their 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna last time out and new boss Fonseca will be looking to impress with his new side.

There are not many better ways to catch the eye than beating Manchester City and so he may opt to field a strong first team.

If there's any time to take on City, this looks to be it, and Milan are the pick.

High-scoring affair fancied

With the majority of City's star players being given an extended break over the summer after featuring in either the European Championship or Copa America, they lack nous and knowhow, especially in defence.

That showed against Celtic when they were regularly pulled apart on the break, conceding four times to the Scottish champions.

They face a significant step up in class here, with AC Milan a formidable opponent.

The Italian side finished second in Serie A last term and have brought in a new boss, Paolo Fonseca, to help them get the better of rivals Inter in the upcoming league campaign.

This looks likely to be another high-scoring affair with plenty of impressive attacking talents on show and over 2.5 goals is a solid selection.

Corner count worth a watch

There were nine corners in City's first pre-season friendly against Celtic and they could go over that total when playing this quality Milan side.

The Citizens averaged 7.53 corners per game in the Premier League last term and the Rossoneri were no slouches on that front either, averaging over five a game in Serie A.

Take there to be 9.5 corners in this clash.

