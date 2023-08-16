Man City v Sevilla Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 City Goalscorer in Super Cup clash

Our football expert offers up his Manchester City v Sevilla predictions and betting tips ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday.

Last season, Manchester City finally got their hands on the prize they have coveted the most, the Champions League, as part of a magnificent trophy treble.

Victory in Europe's premier club competition means they pitch up in the Uefa Super Cup for the first time in their history on Wednesday night, as they take on Europa League winners Sevilla in Piraeus, Greece.

Man City v Sevilla Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @21/10 with bet365

Phil Foden to score at any time @11/4 with bet365

Half-Time/Full-Time - Man City/Man City @1/1 with bet365

All odd are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Sevilla can play part in clash

Manchester City and Sevilla are no strangers having met in the group stage of last season's Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens were comfortable winners of both ties, winning 4-0 in Seville before securing a 3-1 victory on home soil, as they breezed through the group.

However, City will be up against a significantly different Sevilla side on Wednesday after new manager Jose Luis Mendilibar turned around their fortunes in the latter months of last season.

And with confidence high after a record seventh Europa League success, the La Liga outfit may put up much stiffer resistance than they did in those group-stage encounters.

Both teams have scored in Sevilla’s last seven games in all competitions and that trend could continue at Karaiskakis Stadium, albeit City’s extra class is likely to tell in the end.

Man City v Sevilla Tip 1: Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Foden could make his mark

Manchester City were predictably dominant in their 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

England international Phil Foden registered three shots in goal in that opening success and with Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan now no longer at the Etihad and Kevin De Bruyne out for the foreseeable future due to injury, Foden will be relied upon by Guardiola to weigh in with his fair share of goals.

At decent odds, Foden appeals as a likely goalscorer in Greece.

Man City v Sevilla Tip 2: Phil Foden to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

City dominance expected

While Sevilla will pose a different challenge to Burnley, Manchester City showed they can get into stride from the off on Friday with Erling Haaland netting inside four minutes at Turf Moor.

The Citizens are likely to show no mercy in their pursuit of more silverware and should be at full throttle from the first whistle to the last.

With that in mind, take the European champions to be winning at half-time and at the end of 90 minutes.

Man City v Sevilla Tip 3: Half-Time/Full-Time - Man City/Man City @1/1 with bet365