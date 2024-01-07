Man City v Huddersfield Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 goalscorer fancied for FA Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City v Huddersfield predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup clash this Sunday at 14:00.

Manchester City won the second leg of their treble when lifting the FA Cup last season and they get their defence under way as they face struggling Championship side Huddersfield in the third round.

The Terriers will have to hope that they can leave their league form, which sees them just three points above the drop zone, behind them and cause a major upset.

Citizens to rack up score

Huddersfield are in the midst of a relegation battle in the Championship and the last thing they will have wanted when the FA Cup third round draw was made would be an away trip to Manchester City.

The defending champions conceded just one goal en route to lifting the trophy last season, beating Chelsea, Arsenal and Sheffield United to nil before securing a 2-1 win over rivals Manchester United in the final.

Pep Guardiola’s side may have been dumped out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle but should not have many issues getting past these opponents.

Only bottom side Rotherham have won fewer league matches than the Terriers’ five in the second tier and they are among the lowest scorers in the division.

Manchester City beat Chelsea 4-0 at this stage last season and are fancied to overcome a three-goal deficit on the handicap again.

Lewis could be overpriced

When one side are so well fancied, it looks hard to find a value goalscorer selection but Manchester City’s Rico Lewis is one that could have sneaked under the radar.

The 19-year-old has already netted this season and if he plays in midfield, could get plenty of chances to shoot from range against a Huddersfield outfit that are likely to sit as deep as possible.

Lewis has impressed whenever given the chance by his manager and could reward Pep Guardiola’s faith with another goal in this one.

Lees big price for a card

Defending against a rampant Manchester City side is no mean feat and Huddersfield are likely to be under pressure throughout this game.

Tom Lees is likely to be in that situation and has four cards in 15 Championship starts this term.

The Terriers defender looks overpriced to pick up another caution in this clash.

