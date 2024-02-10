Man City v Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: 16/1 shot fancied in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions, having come from behind to beat Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday night, as Everton should pose them no trouble.

Man City vs Everton Betting Tips

Norwegian ace set to fill his boots

Morale is high in the Manchester City camp and the Citizens are thrilled to have the prolific Erling Haaland back on the pitch.

The Norwegian superstar has been eased back into action by City chief Pep Guardiola and should be ready to peak against Everton.

Phil Foden stole the show against Brentford on Monday night, scoring a hat-trick, but Haaland should be fitter and sharper after that run out in London. Expect City's main man to get the lion's share of the home goals on Saturday.

Haaland has scored 50 goals for City in 52 appearances – he is the one of the most dangerous Premier League strikers in history – and he has the perfect blend of freshness and fitness to enjoy a fabulous February.

Man City vs Everton Tip 1: Erling Haaland to score first @ 21/10 with bet365

Argentinian can make a late impact

Haaland looks a strong bet to open the scoring for City, but Guardiola may again elect to withdraw his best forward at some stage in the second half, leaving another of his stars to grab some late glory.

Julian Alvarez played in a deeper role behind Haaland against Brentford, but the Argentinian should be afforded a more advanced position in the latter stages against Everton.

Expect Haaland to do the early damage against the Toffeemen, then for Alvarez to make merry late doors.

With a Champions League trip to Copenhagen on Tuesday, Guardiola will want to give Haaland a decent breather, so Alvarez may get as much as half-hour at the top of the City formation if the home side take early control of the game.

Man City vs Everton Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score last @ 10/3 with bet365

Comfortable home success on cards

It is daunting for City's title rivals that Guardiola appears to have a fully-fit squad from which to choose. With Kevin De Bruyne back in the fold, City have an embarrassment of riches in forward areas, and they will start as emphatic favourites against Everton.

The one hope for the visitors is that City are conceding goals. Guardiola's charges have been lethal going forward, but have been struggling to keep clean sheets.

Everton have probably got enough quality in their ranks to nick a goal, so a 4-1 home victory is advised as the best correct-score option.

Man City vs Everton Tip 3: Man City to win 4-1 @ 16/1 with bet365