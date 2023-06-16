Our football betting expert offers up his three best Malta vs England betting tips and predictions ahead of their Euro 2024 clash this Friday night.

England top Group C after beating Italy and Ukraine – and Gareth Southgate's team will expect to complete a hat-trick of victories when they visit the National Stadium in Malta. England's opponents are ranked 172nd in the world.

Malta vs England Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Marcus Rashford first goal scorer @ 7/2 with bet365

Over 14 corners @ 4/1 with bet365

England to win 3-0 correct score @ 9/2 with bet365

Rashford ready to run riot in Ta' Qali

The Maltese defence may feel they can keep tabs on Harry Kane, who lacks the pace of the other Three Lions forwards, but the home side are probably quaking in their boots about the prospect of trying to shackle Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United man, who scored 30 goals in 56 appearances for the Red Devils last season, is one of the quickest players in the Premier League. His ability to run at opponents, twinkle-toed and with skills to die for, will almost certainly be too much for Malta.

Rashford has reacted to Manchester City's treble in glum mood and he seems highly motivated to start winning trophies for both his club and his country.

Rashford, who was magnificent for England against Wales in last year's World Cup, is slowly but surely cementing his place in Southgate's side. With Raheem Sterling seemingly on the wane, Rashford has the chance to become an England legend, and the 25-year-old can open the scoring in Ta' Qali.

Expect England to stretch home side

With Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka likely to be charging down the flanks for much of this fixture, the chances of there being a glut of corners seems high.

Malta's defence will probably be full of panic every time Rashford or Saka get the ball – and the home side will do everything in their power to get it out of play. The chances of there being 15 or more corners in the match seem greater than the layers believe.

England are blessed with full-backs who are hugely comfortable going forward, so attacks out wide may prove the most effective way of the Three Lions getting past the massed ranks of the home rearguard. The corner count could quickly rocket.

Goals may dry up in second half

A long, demanding Premier League season has just ended for many of England's players – and summer holidays are looming large – so there seems a strong possibility of the away side switching off mentally if they get the game won early.

England to win 3-0 seems the most prudent correct-score option. If Southgate's team get to this scoreline, the manager will almost certainly make some substitutions. A stop-start second half and changes to personnel could see goals dry up.

