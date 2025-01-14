Why Lyon ‘s Financial Plight Means it’s Time to Start Opposing

With the club forced to sell in the January transfer window and the fixtures coming thick and fast, the time to back against Pierre Sage’s side.

In November, Lyon faced provisional relegation from Ligue 1 and must show improved finances by May to avoid dropping a division.

Player Sales Could Have a Detrimental Impact

Lyon were once the dominant force in French football, winning seven consecutive titles between 2002 and 2009. They haven’t won the league since that run with PSG, now sitting at the top of the tree in Ligue 1.

Financial mismanagement has made it harder for Lyon to return to the top of French football, with the club's debt reaching around €508 million. John Textor, who also owns 45% of Crystal Palace, has downplayed the difficulties. The owner said there is “no chance” of the team going down following the verdict, yet action is crucial to overturn the decision.

The club are banned from making signings in the January transfer window and will aim to raise funds before the curtain closes on the campaign. Lyon have sold €29.30 million worth of talent in the winter window so far, and there is seemingly more to come.

Maxence Caqueret has joined Como, Gift Orban has joined Hoffenheim and Jeffinho has left for Botafogo. None of those players were essential components in the Lyon machine, but squad depth could be an issue with more set to exit before the end of the month. Ernest Nuamah is linked with a move to Everton and Rayan Cherki, who has wanted out for a couple of seasons, could finally get his move.

Qualifying for a European competition could make all the difference for Lyon. They are currently 6th in the table, which would be enough to secure a place in the Europa Conference League. However, raising funds through player sales and ensuring the squad is strong enough to compete from now until the end of the season could prove to be a difficult balancing act.

Fixture Congestion Could Prove Problematic For Lyon

Les Gones succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Brest in their last league outing. Pierre Sage’s team dominated possession but looked vulnerable on the counter. Brest were able to create three big chances despite having just 33% possession. Furthermore, Lyon’s defensive woes could continue with a lighter squad and a run of four matches in 11 days.

Their next league clash is against Toulouse, who are just four points behind Lyon in the table. Their poor recent record against Les Gones means we can get an appealing price on the visitors to earn at least a point.

It could be time for Les Violets to record a long-overdue victory over Lyon, given the landscape off the pitch. On the field, Toulouse have won six of their last nine league games. Two of their defeats came against PSG and Monaco, who are 1st and 3rd in the table.

Lyon’s next away game in Ligue 1 is against Nantes on January 26th. There are likely to be further outgoings before that game kicks off and Les Canaris are in desperate need of the points.

Antoine Kombouare’s side have lost just one of their last six competitive matches. They earned an impressive draw against PSG at the Parc des Princes during that run. Now they sit just above the relegation zone. Home advantage against Pierre Sage’s men should give them the boost they need to snatch a result.