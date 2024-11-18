Our expert offers his Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland betting tips and predictions ahead of their Nations League clash today at 19:45 (18/11/2024).

Following their 2-0 win over Belarus on Friday, a draw with basement boys Luxembourg would be enough to see them top Group C3 in the Nations League.

Luxembourg might get a chance to preserve their League C status as they are currently ranked as the second-best fourth-placed team, which would give them a shot at a promotion/relegation play-off against a League D side, but a loss to Northern Ireland could see them fall into the automatic relegation places depending on results elsewhere.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Group leaders likely to secure top spot

Northern Ireland’s 2-0 win over Belarus marked their second win to nil in a row, having routed Bulgaria 5-0 last month, but the question remains whether they can translate that home form into their away games.

While a draw would do for League B-bound Northern Ireland, Michael O’Neil has stated his desire to prove his team, who have won just one of their last nine road games, can be competitive away from Belfast, and the manager may get his wish on Monday.

Luxembourg are in the midst of their first seven-game winless run since 2019 and their poor form is likely to continue against an in-form Northern Irish team.

Monday’s hosts have lost both of their Nations League home games to nil and given they have been beaten three times on the spin by Northern Ireland, it makes sense to back the visitors in this clash.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Bet 1: Northern Ireland to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Expect a low-scoring clash in Luxembourg

Looking at the previous results of these sides, it is fair to assume that this clash is unlikely to be a classic.

Just one of Northern Ireland’s five Nations League games has featured over three goals, while under 2.5 has also been a winning bet in all five of Luxembourg’s matches in the 2024-25 edition of this competition.

In fact, the Red Lions have scored only one goal throughout the campaign. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland have conceded just once en route to their all-but-confirmed promotion and a narrow away victory seems likely.

Under 2.5 goals looks a safe bet but those seeking a bigger price could combine that selection with an away win for an 11/4 punt, while correct-score bets of 1-0 and 2-0 in favour of the Green and White Army appeal too at respective odds of 5/1 and 15/2.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with bet365

Back Ballard to net at a huge price

Given three of the five goals Luxembourg have conceded in the Nations League have come via set-pieces, it could pay to back Northern Ireland’s most prolific aerial threat to get on the scoresheet on Monday.

Daniel Ballard netted in his nation’s win over Belarus on Friday and also bagged in the reverse fixture with the Red Lions, making 16/1 look a huge price for the Sunderland man to leave his mark in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Bet 3: Daniel Ballard anytime goalscorer @ 16/1 with bet365